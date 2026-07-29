Samaritan Protective Services Evolves into a Global Risk Advisory and Intelligence Company

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Protective-industry experience drives the development of Vigil, an accessible and affordable OSINT platform built for lean security teams

This is more than a product launch, it is the next stage of Samaritan’s mission” — Brandon Shafikhani, CEO

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Samaritan Protective Services today announced a significant expansion of its mission, evolving from a DC and London based executive and diplomatic protection firm into a global risk advisory and intelligence company.Samaritan will retain the protective-services expertise on which it was founded while directing substantial resources toward intelligence capabilities that help organizations identify risks, understand their operating environments and make better-informed decisions.Over the next 12 months, the company will focus on developing Vigil , its open-source intelligence platform for lean security teams and organizations that need actionable intelligence without the cost, complexity or administrative burden of conventional enterprise systems.“Access to intelligence means far more than access to information or an aggregation of news,” said Brandon Shafikhani, CEO of Samaritan Protective Services. “Information becomes intelligence only when it is contextualized, curated and aligned with the user’s mission. Without that context, it is simply raw information and more information does not necessarily produce better decisions.”Samaritan’s evolution is a direct response to the needs the company has encountered while protecting executives, diplomats and organizations operating in complex environments. That frontline experience gives Samaritan a perspective rarely found in traditional software companies: its technology is being developed by practitioners who understand how intelligence is used when decisions have real operational consequences.“Samaritan will always be an executive protection and security company at its core,” Shafikhani added. “That operational foundation is precisely what enables us to build better intelligence tools. We understand the questions security professionals need answered, the time pressures they face and the difference between an interesting data point and intelligence that can change a decision or protect a life.”Vigil is designed to help users move beyond fragmented monitoring, excessive alerts and disconnected information streams. The platform’s mission-centered approach transforms open-source information into curated, contextualized and actionable intelligence based on each organization’s people, assets, locations, operations and priorities.As part of its next phase, Samaritan is introducing a redesigned user interface, adding tens of thousands of new data sources and creating a more intuitive way for users to build monitors and define the mission context behind them. By understanding not only what a user wants to monitor but why it matters, Vigil can deliver results that are more focused, relevant and actionable.These enhancements, and the product updates that follow, are being shaped by real-world feedback from security professionals and organizations using intelligence to support active missions. Samaritan’s development process begins with operational needs, ensuring that new capabilities address genuine user challenges rather than simply adding more data, alerts or complexity.“Every update to Vigil must help the user reach a better decision,” said Shafikhani. “Our users have made it clear that they do not need more noise. They need an intuitive way to communicate their mission, identify what matters and receive intelligence that reflects their actual operating environment. Their real-world feedback is directly shaping what we build next.”Samaritan is positioning Vigil as the most accessible and affordable platform in its category. Its streamlined design will give smaller security teams sophisticated intelligence capabilities without requiring enterprise-scale budgets, dedicated intelligence departments or lengthy implementations.The company believes Vigil occupies a distinct position in the market: an intelligence platform shaped by active protective operations rather than developed in isolation from the professionals expected to use it.Samaritan will showcase Vigil to the global security community at GSX 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia, this September. Attendees will be able to experience the redesigned platform and learn more about the company’s expanded risk advisory and intelligence capabilities.“This is more than a product launch, it is the next stage of Samaritan’s mission,” said Shafikhani. “We are making useful intelligence accessible to teams that have historically been priced out, overwhelmed by complexity or underserved by enterprise platforms. Vigil is being built for people who need clarity, context and action; not simply another stream of information.”About Samaritan Protective ServicesSamaritan is a risk advisory, intelligence and protective-services company serving clients globally. Founded as a boutique executive and diplomatic protection firm, Samaritan combines frontline security experience with modern open-source intelligence capabilities. Its services and technology help organizations understand threats, manage risk and protect their people, assets and operations.Vigil, Samaritan’s OSINT platform, is being developed to provide lean security teams with contextualized, mission-focused intelligence without traditional enterprise overhead.

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