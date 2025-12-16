Samaritan Protective Services Releases Major AI-Driven Update to Samaritan Vigil Protective Intelligence Platform

New mission-context intelligence, AI transparency, and advanced analyst tools enhance real-time threat monitoring

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Samaritan Protective Services , a global leader in protective services, risk management, and intelligence solutions, today announced the release of a significant new update to Samaritan Vigil , its proprietary protective intelligence and threat monitoring platform designed for corporate security teams, executive protection professionals, and risk managers.The latest Vigil update introduces powerful AI-driven enhancements that significantly improve how security intelligence is contextualized, ranked, and operationalized. By integrating mission-specific context, transparent AI decisioning, and improved analyst workflows, Vigil delivers more precise, actionable intelligence while reducing noise and false positives.What’s New in the Latest Samaritan Vigil UpdateMission Context IntelligenceSamaritan Vigil now allows users to define mission-specific parameters—such as executive travel, event security, or ongoing threat monitoring—directly within the platform. This mission context enables Vigil’s AI to better understand operational intent and prioritize intelligence that is relevant to real-world security objectives.Context-Enhanced AI Relevance RankingThe AI relevance engine has been upgraded to incorporate mission context when evaluating and ranking intelligence. This enhancement improves threat prioritization and ensures analysts focus on intelligence aligned with their current operational environment.AI Transparency & JustificationTo increase trust, auditability, and decision confidence, Vigil now provides background explanations showing why specific intelligence items were flagged as relevant. Analysts gain clear insight into the factors influencing AI assessments, supporting faster and more defensible security decisions.Favorites & Intelligence BookmarkingA new bookmarking feature allows users to save critical intelligence items for rapid access. Analysts can build mission-specific collections of intelligence, supporting continuity across extended or recurring operations.Historical Intelligence SearchVigil now includes comprehensive historical search capabilities, allowing users to query all previously collected intelligence within their account. Advanced filtering tools enable analysts to quickly identify trends, link related events, and retrieve past intelligence tied to specific missions or threats.Optimized AI Relevance & Threat DetectionBackend enhancements to Vigil’s AI relevance and data-processing systems further improve accuracy in identifying legitimate threats while reducing false positives—delivering cleaner, more reliable intelligence outputs for security teams.Built for Modern Protective Intelligence Operations“This update reflects how today’s security teams actually operate,” said Brandon Shafikhani, CEO of Samaritan Protective Services. “Protective intelligence must be contextual, transparent, and operationally useful. Vigil’s latest release moves beyond raw data feeds to deliver intelligence that supports real decision-making in complex threat environments.”About Samaritan VigilSamaritan Vigil is a web-based protective intelligence and threat monitoring platform that aggregates global open-source intelligence and applies AI-driven analysis to identify, assess, and prioritize emerging threats in real time. The platform is purpose-built for corporate security, executive protection, and risk management teams seeking actionable intelligence without enterprise-scale complexity.About Samaritan Protective ServicesSamaritan Protective Services is a veteran-owned global security and risk management firm providing executive protection, technical surveillance countermeasures (TSCM), protective intelligence, and technology-enabled security solutions. SPS supports corporate, government, and high-net-worth clients operating in high-risk and complex environments worldwide.

