Domestic Violence Can Become a Workplace Violence Threat, Samaritan Protective Services Warns

Samaritan Protective Services

Recent tragedies highlight the need for employers to recognize domestic violence as a workplace safety risk.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Samaritan Protective Services, a security and intelligence firm based in the Washington, DC area, is urging organizations to recognize that domestic violence is not solely a private matter and can present a serious workplace safety risk when warning signs are missed or dismissed.Following two recent domestic incidents that ended in tragedy (Virginia and New Jersey), Samaritan is calling on employers, risk managers, human resources professionals, and security leaders to take a more proactive approach to recognizing and addressing domestic violence as a potential precursor to workplace violence.“Domestic violence concerns can absolutely serve as a warning sign for possible workplace violence,” said Brandon Shafikhani, CEO of Samaritan Protective Services. “Organizations of all sizes, types, and locations need to understand that these incidents do not always remain confined to the home. When warning signs are overlooked, the workplace itself can become part of the threat environment.”While domestic violence is often discussed as a personal or family matter, its impact can extend far beyond private life. Employees experiencing threats, stalking, harassment, intimidation, or ongoing abuse may also face heightened risk while commuting, entering or leaving work, or simply maintaining predictable routines tied to their employment.In many cases, the workplace offers structure, visibility, and access. Fixed schedules, known office locations, parking areas, public reception spaces, and routine daily patterns can create vulnerabilities that may be exploited by a violent actor targeting a current or former partner.Samaritan Protective Services emphasizes that no industry is immune. Healthcare facilities, office buildings, schools, retail locations, residential communities, nonprofits, government environments, and hospitality venues can all be affected. The risk is not limited by geography, company size, or sector.Warning indicators may include repeated unwanted visits or communications, threatening behavior by a spouse or partner, an employee expressing concern for their safety, suspicious persons appearing near the workplace, attempts to obtain information about an employee’s location or schedule, or escalating personal disputes that may have the potential to cross into the professional environment.Unfortunately, many organizations still lack formal reporting pathways, internal coordination protocols, or practical response measures for situations involving domestic violence-related risk. Employees may also hesitate to come forward out of fear, embarrassment, uncertainty, or concern that they will not be taken seriously.“Preparedness does not mean overreacting,” Shafikhani added. “It means having the right awareness, the right reporting structure, and the right protective measures in place before a situation escalates. Even modest steps can make a real difference in protecting people and reducing organizational risk.”Samaritan recommends that organizations evaluate whether they have the policies, communication channels, and response procedures necessary to identify and manage these risks early. This includes training supervisors and managers to recognize warning signs, ensuring HR and security functions communicate effectively, reviewing access control and visitor procedures, and developing response plans that account for domestic violence spillover risk.Depending on the situation, practical protective measures may include workplace escorts, temporary parking adjustments, photo dissemination to reception or security personnel when appropriate, emergency communication protocols, restraining order reporting procedures, and coordination with law enforcement where credible threats exist.Just as important, organizations should ensure that employees facing domestic violence concerns are met with professionalism, discretion, and support. A thoughtful and informed response can help protect the individual involved while also safeguarding coworkers, visitors, and the broader workplace.Samaritan Protective Services encourages organizational leaders not to wait until a major incident forces action. Recognizing domestic violence as a possible workplace risk factor is an important part of any serious workplace violence prevention strategy.Samaritan provides security consulting, protective intelligence, risk advisory support, and tailored workplace violence preparedness guidance to help organizations better identify vulnerabilities, assess threats, and strengthen readiness before violence occurs.About Samaritan Protective ServicesSamaritan Protective Services is a security and intelligence firm based in the Washington, DC area. The company provides protective services, intelligence support, technical security solutions, and risk management services for corporate, government, nonprofit, diplomatic, and private sector clients. Samaritan supports organizations with practical, intelligence-led solutions designed to strengthen safety, preparedness, and resilience in a complex threat environment.

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