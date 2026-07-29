This year’s Warrant Forgiveness Day is August 29

The 21st Judicial District is hosting a Warrant Forgiveness Day on August 29, 2026. The goal of this event is to help people who have active warrants get a new court date and potentially resolve their entire case.

The event will happen from noon to 3 p.m. at the Mesa County Justice Center at 125 N. Spruce Street, and at the Grand Junction Municipal Court at 250 N. 5th Street. The two locations are for different types of warrants. No arrests will be made at this event.

For the following qualifying warrants, visit the Mesa County Justice Center on August 29:

Misdemeanor

Petty offense

Traffic offense

Felony 5

Felony 6

Drug felony 4

Probation violation within the above offenses

Anyone with a municipal case should go to the Grand Junction Municipal Court location that same day. Grand Valley Transit (GVT) is offering free rides to anyone using their buses to get to this event.

The State Probation Department and Mesa County Criminal Justice Services Department will assist with resource navigation and program concerns at the event.

The following warrants are not eligible, and people with these types of cases should not go to either location:

Other felonies not listed

Domestic violence offenses

Sex offenses

Victim’s rights cases

Out-of-county warrants

“We want to help people get back on track with their court responsibilities so that they can focus on stability, leading them to success in their lives,” said Mesa County Court Judge Scott Burrill.

At last year’s forgiveness day, 89 warrants were cleared, 36 cases were resolved, and no arrests were made during the event. Anyone with questions about if their warrant qualifies can email the Public Defender’s Office at junction@coloradodefenders.us.