New equipment will help Mesa County clear culverts in hard-to-reach areas

Mesa County is adding compact drainage-cleaning equipment to help Public Works crews clear silt and debris from culverts, storm drains and drainage pipes in areas larger equipment cannot reach.

The Vactor IMPACT uses high-pressure water to loosen sediment and a vacuum system to remove it. Better access will allow crews to complete preventive maintenance more consistently, helping water flow and reducing the risk of flooding and road damage.

Its compact size will allow crews to reach remote areas and tight rights of way, reduce traffic impacts during maintenance and limit the need for manual cleaning.