Shifting Corporate Event Preferences Increase Demand for Integrated Downtown Venues

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the American Express Global Business Travel 2024 Meetings and Events Forecast, corporate event planners are actively moving away from isolated convention centers in favor of dynamic urban environments. The report indicates that organizations now prioritize locations that combine professional infrastructure with immediate access to local culture, a strategy used to increase overall event attendance. Planners note that integrating business events into active city centers leads to higher participant engagement compared to traditional, standalone facilities located on the outskirts of metropolitan areas.This preference directly impacts the hospitality market in Western North Carolina. Data published by the Explore Asheville Convention & Visitors Bureau shows a sustained increase in group business and corporate meetings moving into the downtown district. Companies are choosing this specific geographic area to provide attendees with immediate access to both mountain recreation and urban amenities, shifting the focus away from suburban meeting facilities and isolating highway-adjacent hotels.Attendee behavior and accommodation requirements are also driving changes in how planners select venues. A 2023-2024 sourcing report by Cvent highlights that event participants now expect built-in networking environments and flexible, multi-room lodging rather than standard single hotel rooms. Planners are adapting by booking venues that provide structured social spaces to support continuous interaction outside of scheduled sessions. Because of these specific requirements, locating large conference spaces in Asheville NC has become a priority for businesses organizing regional summits that require both high capacity and cohesive networking layouts.The Embassy Suites by Hilton Asheville Downtown functions as a direct example of a property adapting to these industry shifts. The facility provides over 7,000 square feet of adaptable meeting space, which includes a 4,700-square-foot ballroom designed to host up to 300 individuals. By offering an all-suites layout, complimentary made-to-order breakfast and a daily scheduled evening reception, the property meets the current corporate demand for keeping event attendees connected under one roof while providing the technical infrastructure needed for major industry meetings.###Located at 192 Haywood Street, the award-winning Embassy Suites by Hilton Asheville Downtown is a recently constructed property featuring 188 distinct suites. The building is designed with 7,000 total square feet of dedicated event space, centered around the 4,700-square-foot Blue Ridge Ballroom. Each guest suite features separate bedroom and living areas equipped with 55-inch Smart TVs, ergonomic workspaces, and wet bars. The facility includes an indoor pool and a specialized fitness center outfitted with Precor cardiovascular machines, Peloton bikes, and free weights. Food and beverage operations include the ground-floor E’Terie and the Michelin-recommended rooftop restaurant, Soprana Rooftop Cucina.

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