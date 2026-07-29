Inland Urban Destinations Experience Increased Leisure Travel as Travelers Seek Alternatives to Crowded Coastal Markets

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Travel overcrowding is altering consumer choices regarding vacation destinations across the United States. According to a sustainability data brief published by MMGY Travel Intelligence, 60 percent of active travelers now consider overcrowding when selecting their travel destinations. This shift indicates a growing preference among consumers to avoid congested environments as they manage rising costs and crowd density during peak travel seasons. Consequently, alternative regional markets are experiencing higher visitor numbers as travelers seek options outside traditional coastal areas.For couples trading packed beach towns for something quieter, upstate South Carolina has become the answer. Travelers are discovering that inland destinations like Greenville deliver what a crowded coastline often cannot: mountain scenery, walkable streets, and a thriving downtown, all without the lines and premium pricing of peak-season beach markets. The numbers reflect the shift. Hospitality consulting firm HVS reports that hotel occupancy and average daily rates across the region have climbed steadily since post-pandemic travel behaviors took hold, and VisitGreenvilleSC data shows hotel revenue in Greenville County grew 15.5 percent year over year, outpacing several major coastal and regional tourism hubs across the Southeast.What draws couples inland is the opportunity to slow down together. According to annual visitor tracking data from VisitGreenvilleSC, the top reason travelers choose the area is the desire to relax and get away. Scenery shapes the trip for many of them, influencing 44 percent of visitor interest, while food has become a destination in its own right, with culinary experiences rising 38 percent as a primary travel driver. For couples, that translates into mornings on a waterfall bridge, afternoons wandering tree-lined streets, and evenings at chef-driven restaurants, the ingredients of a romantic getaway in Greenville, SC without the crowds of a beach boardwalk.The Homewood Suites by Hilton Greenville Downtown was made for exactly this kind of romantic getaway. Located in the downtown West End district, the hotel is across the street from Fluor Field and sits half a mile from the Liberty Bridge at Falls Park and the Peace Center concert venue. This location allows visitors to access a riverfront park and regional cultural events on foot, providing an alternative for leisure travelers who want to avoid the congestion and pricing structures associated with coastal vacation destinations.###The Homewood Suites by Hilton Greenville Downtown is an eight-story all-suites hotel featuring 151 guest suites located in Greenville, South Carolina. The room inventory consists of King Bed Studio Suites ranging from 534 to 575 square feet, 2 Queen Bed Studio Suites ranging from 525 to 625 square feet, One-Bedroom Suites measuring 650 square feet, and Two-Bedroom suites measuring 1,000 square feet with two bathrooms. All accommodations feature fully equipped kitchens and 50-inch high-definition televisions. The property provides 500 square feet of dedicated meeting space in the Reedy Room, complimentary breakfast and a 24-hour fitness center containing Precor fitness equipment with integrated 12-inch media screens. Guests have access to digital check-in and mobile room keys through the Hilton Honors application.

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