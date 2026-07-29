Corporate Event Organizers Coordinate Multi-City Travel Itineraries in Major Business Markets

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global market for corporate retreats is expanding as businesses focus on team alignment and employee retention away from traditional offices. A report by Allied Market Research states that the global corporate retreats market reached a valuation of $31.8 billion in 2024 and is projected to expand to $73.7 billion by 2034. This growth shows that organizations are investing more resources into offsite business meetings. Businesses choose these events to improve internal communication and manage workplace productivity.This increased demand for corporate group travel directly affects local economies with large technology and research business sectors. The 2025 Wake County Tourism Industry Report from Visit Raleigh indicates that local hotel lodging tax collections reached $41.4 million, which represents a 1 percent increase over the previous year. Additionally, the Greater Raleigh Convention and Visitors Bureau booked 364 corporate and sports group events for future dates. Visit Raleigh expects these bookings to generate $190 million in direct economic impact for the county, highlighting the regional demand for overnight accommodations to house the teams attending these events.Recent corporate behavioral data shows that event planners prefer flexible travel routes that connect multiple business and educational centers rather than single destinations. The 2026 State of Corporate Travel and Expense report by Navan and Skift reveals that 90 percent of corporate travelers view travel as an essential business investment, with a growing emphasis on minimizing transit delays between work locations. When organizations plan corporate retreats in Raleigh Cary, organizers often separate the event venue from the lodging, securing room blocks at hotels positioned near major research universities and private technology parks. Meeting planners require accommodations that allow teams to move between event sites, local offices, and different municipalities without facing city traffic delays.Homewood Suites by Hilton Raleigh Cary I-40 functions as an example of an all-suite hospitality property that serves as a lodging home base for these corporate groups. Located at the intersection of Interstate 40 and Interstate 440, the hotel provides a central overnight base for companies visiting area offices or attending events held at venues across the Research Triangle. The property allows corporate groups to drive directly to local corporate offices, event sites, and academic institutions without entering dense downtown transit corridors, then return to full suites with kitchens suited for multi-night business stays.###Homewood Suites by Hilton Raleigh Cary I-40 is a six-story hotel located at 555 Crossroads Boulevard in Cary, North Carolina. Built in 2018, the property consists of 108 total suites, which include studio and one-bedroom configurations. Each suite features a full kitchen equipped with a full-sized refrigerator, a microwave, a two-burner stovetop, and a dishwasher. Guest suite technology includes 42-inch LCD televisions with premium cable channels, digital key entry systems, and complimentary wireless internet access. Recreational facilities include a seasonal outdoor swimming pool, an outdoor patio with barbecue grills, and a 24-hour fitness room equipped with Precor treadmills and elliptical trainers. The hotel provides on-site electric vehicle charging stations.

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