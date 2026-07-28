New Addiction Treatment Facility Opens in Rochester

The New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports (NYS OASAS) today announced the opening of a new Comprehensive Outpatient Program in Rochester, operated by Huther Doyle. This program will provide a wide range of addiction and other health services, including all forms of medication for addiction treatment (MAT), and will make it easier for individuals in the Finger Lakes region who are seeking services to access them in one location. OASAS contributed more than $787,000 to support the development of this facility and is also providing more than $396,000 in annual state aid.

“Comprehensive Outpatient Programs give New Yorkers in need the ability to access multiple services in one place and help cut down on some of the barriers that keep people from seeking treatment,” OASAS Commissioner Dr. Chinazo Cunningham said. “They have helped to contribute to a significant drop in overdose death across New York State, and as we continue to expand the availability of these programs, it will help more New Yorkers find the help and support they need in their communities.”

The Comprehensive Outpatient initiative is part of ongoing efforts by OASAS to increase access to addiction services across New York State. These programs are designed to centralize medication treatment, including methadone, and other addiction and healthcare services to make it easier for New Yorkers seeking treatment for substance use disorders to access multiple services in one location. OASAS has provided more than $17.8 million to support the development of 43 of these programs, including more than $14.3 million in funding through the New York State Opioid Settlement Fund. In 2025, these programs served more than 29,000 individuals.

New York State is receiving more than $3 billion through various settlement agreements with opioid manufacturers and pharmaceutical companies that were secured by Attorney General Letitia James. A portion of the funding from these settlements will go directly to municipalities, with the remainder deposited into a dedicated fund to support prevention, treatment, harm reduction and recovery efforts to address the ongoing opioid epidemic.

The New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports oversees one of the nation’s largest systems of addiction services with approximately 1,700 prevention, treatment, harm reduction, and recovery programs serving over 731,000 individuals per year. This includes the direct operation of 12 Addiction Treatment Centers where our doctors, nurses, and clinical staff provide inpatient and residential services to approximately 8,000 individuals per year.

New Yorkers struggling with an addiction, or whose loved ones are struggling, can find help and hope by calling the state’s toll-free, 24-hour, 7-day-a-week HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (Short Code 467369).

Find available addiction treatment including crisis/detox, inpatient, residential, or outpatient care on our website.

