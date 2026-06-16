President Bill Clinton to be Featured in Podcast

The New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS) is launching the 5th season of its “Addiction: The Next Step” podcast, with the first new episode available today, June 16th. The inspirational and educational podcast series features the stories of New Yorkers in recovery, and their experiences with addiction, and educates New Yorkers about where to find help.

“This podcast gives New Yorkers an opportunity to tell their personal experiences of addiction and recovery, and how they and their families have been impacted,” OASAS Commissioner Dr. Chinazo Cunningham said. “This is a chance for others to hear inspirational stories and realize they are not alone, as well as for us to get our message out that help is available, no matter where people live or what support they need.”

This new season focuses on the stories of real people, and the real effects that addiction to substances or gambling can have on individuals and their families and friends. Episodes and guests in season 5 include:

A woman who leads an outdoor wellness program for individuals in recovery

Peers from an upstate recovery center talking about their struggles with addiction, and how they are now helping others

Information on how New Yorkers impacted by problem gambling can receive free financial help

A mom who lost her son to an overdose and is now using exercise to help others.

Season 5 Episode 2, scheduled to drop on June 30th, features President Bill Clinton. The OASAS podcast production team was able to catch up with the 42nd president of the United States at an event in Brooklyn, where he shared how substance use and addiction have impacted his family and close friends.

“Addiction: The Next Step” is available on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube. It can also be found on the OASAS website. New episodes are posted every two to three weeks.

OASAS oversees one of the nation’s largest systems of addiction services with approximately 1,700 prevention, treatment, harm reduction, and recovery programs serving over 731,000 individuals per year. This includes the direct operation of 12 Addiction Treatment Centers where our doctors, nurses, and clinical staff provide inpatient and residential services to approximately 8,000 individuals per year.

New Yorkers struggling with an addiction, or whose loved ones are struggling, can find help and hope by calling the state’s toll-free, 24-hour, 7-day-a-week HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (Short Code 467369).

Find available addiction treatment including crisis/detox, inpatient, residential, or outpatient care on the NYS OASAS website.