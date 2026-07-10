New Addiction Treatment Program Opens in Gloversville

The New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports (NYS OASAS) today announced the opening of a new Comprehensive Outpatient Program operated by Helio Health. This program will provide a range of addiction services, including all types of medication for addiction treatment, (MAT), counseling, education, and referrals to other health care services. OASAS is contributing $760,000 for this facility through the New York State Opioid Settlement Fund, with an additional $100,000 in annual state aid funding.

“Comprehensive Outpatient Programs are part of our efforts to help New Yorkers in need access multiple services closer to where they live, without the need to travel to different locations, and have helped contribute to the ongoing drop in overdose deaths here in New York State,” OASAS Commissioner Dr. Chinazo Cunningham said. “As we continue to expand the number of these programs across the state, it is giving more people the opportunity to find the help and support they need in their communities.”

The Comprehensive Outpatient initiative is part of ongoing efforts by OASAS to increase access to addiction services across New York State. These programs are designed to centralize medication treatment, including methadone, and other addiction and healthcare services to make it easier for New Yorkers seeking treatment for substance use disorders to access multiple services in one location. OASAS has provided more than $17.8 million to support the development of 43 of these programs, including more than $14.3 million in funding through the New York State Opioid Settlement Fund. In 2025, the programs served more than 29,000 individuals.

This initiative continues New York State’s nation-leading efforts to distribute opioid settlement money. To date, New York has made more than $454 million available through the opioid settlement fund, which is the most of any state in the country. A detailed list of initiatives funded with this money is available on the New York State Opioid Settlement Fund tracker.

New York State is receiving more than $3 billion through various settlement agreements with opioid manufacturers and pharmaceutical companies that were secured by Attorney General Letitia James. A portion of the funding from these settlements will go directly to municipalities, with the remainder deposited into a dedicated fund to support prevention, treatment, harm reduction and recovery efforts to address the ongoing opioid epidemic.

The New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports oversees one of the nation’s largest systems of addiction services with approximately 1,700 prevention, treatment, harm reduction, and recovery programs serving over 731,000 individuals per year. This includes the direct operation of 12 Addiction Treatment Centers where our doctors, nurses, and clinical staff provide inpatient and residential services to approximately 8,000 individuals per year.

New Yorkers struggling with an addiction, or whose loved ones are struggling, can find help and hope by calling the state’s toll-free, 24-hour, 7-day-a-week HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (Short Code 467369).

Find available addiction treatment including crisis/detox, inpatient, residential, or outpatient care, on our website.