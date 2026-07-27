DPH Highlights Hepatitis Vaccination, Testing and Treatment for World Hepatitis Day

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

July 28, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. – On July 28, the South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) joins individuals and organizations worldwide to recognize World Hepatitis Day. The annual observance is a global call to action, and this year’s message is twofold: Hepatitis C is now easier to treat, and vaccines are available for hepatitis A and B.

Hepatitis refers to inflammation of the liver commonly caused by viral infections. Without diagnosis and care, viral hepatitis can lead to chronic liver disease, liver failure, cancer or death. Many forms of hepatitis cause few or no symptoms at first, making routine testing an essential part of protecting individual and community health.

Vaccination and Prevention for Hepatitis A and B

Hepatitis A and hepatitis B are both vaccine-preventable. Vaccination remains one of the most effective ways to stop the spread of these viruses and protect long-term liver health.

Hepatitis B is highly contagious and can be spread through blood or certain bodily fluids. Public health experts recommend the timely birth dose of the hepatitis B vaccine for all newborns along with completion of the full vaccine series on schedule. This early protection is a proven cornerstone of national and global hepatitis B prevention strategies.

The hepatitis A vaccine is recommended for all children and teens as well as adults at increased risk of exposure, including travelers and people in community settings where outbreaks may occur.

Testing and Treatment for Hepatitis C

While hepatitis C is not vaccine-preventable, effective treatment is available. Testing is simple and widely offered through community clinics, health centers and public health departments. Once diagnosed, hepatitis C can often be cured in eight to 12 weeks with safe, highly effective, once-daily medications.

“Testing for viral hepatitis is quick, easy and incredibly important,” said Ren Ruggiero, DPH Viral Hepatitis Coordinator. “Because many types of hepatitis cause no symptoms in their early stages, regular testing helps people get connected to care before liver damage occurs.”

Raising Awareness and Increasing Access to Care

Millions of people in the United States are estimated to be living with viral hepatitis, many without knowing it. Increasing awareness of available vaccines, testing options and treatment ensures South Carolinians can protect themselves, their families and their communities.

To find a hepatitis vaccination, testing or treatment location near you, visit DPH’s HIV, STD, and Hepatitis Service Locator.

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