Hearing Aid Commissioners to Meet Wednesday, July 29, 2026

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

July 23, 2026 COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) confirmed that a bat found near Woodfield and Hickory Ridge roads in Rock Hill, S.C., has tested positive for rabies. Four people were exposed and have been referred to their healthcare providers. Two dogs were exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

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