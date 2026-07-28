SCDES Announces Back-to-School Resources for South Carolina Teachers

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

July 27, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. – As South Carolina teachers prepare for a new school year, the S.C. Department of Environmental Services (SCDES) is offering grants, free classroom resources and educational programs that help students explore environmental topics through hands-on learning.

Kindergarten through 12th grade teachers at public, private and charter schools across the state can apply for funding and access educational materials that encourage students to become environmental stewards both inside and outside the classroom.

"Environmental education gives students the opportunity to connect what they learn in the classroom to the world around them," said Myra Reece, Director of SCDES. "By supporting teachers with hands-on resources and meaningful learning opportunities, we're helping inspire the next generation of South Carolinians to protect our state's natural resources and public health."

Schools looking to launch or expand sustainability efforts can apply for funding through the K-12 Recycling Education Grant. Within the grant, two awards are available. The Take Action SC award supports projects such as starting a recycling and composting program. The Don't Waste Food award funds food waste reduction initiatives. Schools may apply for one or both funding opportunities using a single application. Applications will be accepted beginning in the late fall, with funding available on a first-come, first-served basis.



Teachers can also take advantage of free planning assistance, curriculum materials, educator workshops and classroom presentations offered through the Take Action SC Partnership.

For schools interested in larger environmental projects, the Champions of the Environment program awards grants of up to $2,500 for projects that improve environmental quality while educating students and benefiting their communities. Applications for the 2026-27 grant cycle open August 1, 2026.

"Our goal is to make it easy for educators to bring environmental education into their classrooms in ways that are engaging, meaningful and relevant to students' everyday lives," said Amy Ley, Champions of the Environment Program Coordinator. “We’re excited to share all these resources through a centralized hub to streamline program access.”

Additional opportunities available throughout the school year include the Breathe Better (B2) Program, which promotes cleaner air through anti-idling education and air quality awareness. Activities include the Air Quality Flag Program and local data tracking using community air sensors.

The Bureau of Air Quality’s Spare the Air Campaign supports and promotes innovative projects, programs, and partnerships to protect and enhance the air we breathe. This includes the Statewide Radon Poster Contest, sponsored by the Indoor Environments Association. SCDES will accept contest entries until October 31, 2026.