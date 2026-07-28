NOTICE Walker County Tobacco Tax

Monday, July 27, 2026

By Resolution on April 20, 2026, the Walker County Commission authorized the self-collection and administration of the county tobacco taxes. The Alabama Department of Revenue (ALDOR) will no longer administer the Walker County tobacco taxes, effective October 1, 2026. Therefore, the September 2026 Monthly County Tobacco Tax Return, due no later than October 20, 2026, will be the final return to report activity and remit tobacco taxes to ALDOR for Walker County. Please be aware that under ALDOR’s administration, tax stamps were used to collect Walker County’s cigarette tax. Any taxpayers with an inventory of Walker County stamps must return the unaffixed stamps to ALDOR; however, the refund may need to be processed by Walker County. Questions concerning the collection and administration of Walker County tobacco taxes after the September 2026 period must be directed to the Walker County Commission.

Please ensure that the person responsible for preparing the monthly county tobacco tax return receives this notice.

If you have any questions about this notice, contact the Tobacco Tax Section.

Contact

Business and License Tax Division

Tobacco Tax Section

PO BOX 327555

MONTGOMERY, AL 36132-7555

334-242-9627

Tobacco.Account@revenue.alabama.gov