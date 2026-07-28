NOTICE All Distributors Filing a Walker County Motor Fuels Excise Tax Return

Tuesday, July 28, 2026

By Resolution on April 20, 2026, the Walker County Commission authorized the self-collection and administration of the gasoline and motor fuel excise taxes for Walker County. The Alabama Department of Revenue (ALDOR) will no longer administer the Walker County fuel excise taxes, effective October 1, 2026. Therefore, the September 2026 Monthly County Motor Fuel Tax Return, due no later than October 20, 2026, will be the final return to report activity and remit motor fuel taxes to ALDOR for Walker County. Walker County will be removed from the Monthly Tax Return of State Administered County Taxes on Gasoline and Motor Fuels (B&L: MFCO). Questions concerning the collection and administration of Walker County motor fuel taxes after the September 2026 period must be directed to the Walker County Commission.

If you have any questions about this notice, contact the Motor Fuels Section.

Contact

Business and License Tax Division

Motor Fuels Section

P. O. BOX 327540

MONTGOMERY, AL 36132-7540

334-242-9608, option 6, option 7

mft@revenue.alabama.gov