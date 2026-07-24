NOTICE Vapor Products Tax Distribution

Beginning January 2027, the Alabama Department of Revenue is required to deposit the monies collected from the Consumable Vapor Products Tax into the appropriate bank account for each eligible county or municipality on a quarterly basis. To ensure your payment is deposited into the proper bank account, ALDOR will need your vendor code and address ID.

If you have an existing bank account in STAARS that you want to use, please provide your vendor code and corresponding address ID using the attached form.

If you need to set up new banking information for the Vapor Products Tax Distribution, visit

https://procurement.staars.alabama.gov/PRDVSS1X1/AltSelfService and, if necessary, setup a login (see instructions located on this site). Once the new banking information has been set up, enter the vendor code and new address ID on the attached report and email the form to Tobacco.Account@revenue.alabama.gov or mail the form to the address below by August 14, 2026.

If you have any questions regarding this notice, please contact the Tobacco Tax Section.

Form – Vapor Products Tax Distribution

Contact

Business and License Tax Division

Tobacco Tax Section

PO BOX 327555

MONTGOMERY AL 36132-7555

334-242-9627

Tobacco.Account@revenue.alabama.gov