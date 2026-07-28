Mohala Wahine Celebrates Third Commencement Ceremony

The three most recent Mohala Wahine graduates are all smiles after completing the program.

Three women graduated from the Hawaiʻi State Judiciary’s Mohala Wahine program—also known as Oʻahu Women’s Court—during the program’s third commencement ceremony on July 24 in the Supreme Court courtroom.

Circuit Court Judge Trish Morikawa presided over the ceremony, which was attended by family members, friends, members of the Mohala Wahine team, and others whose collaboration helps make the program a success.

“Today is a celebration of the hard work and achievements of the women sitting in front of me,” Judge Morikawa said. “And it is also a new beginning—a new chapter in their lives as well.”

Judge Morikawa thanked the probation officers, case managers, clerical staff, substance abuse counselor, community treatment providers, representatives from the Office of the Public Defender, the Honolulu Department of the Prosecuting Attorney, and others who make up the Mohala Wahine team, noting that the program would not succeed without their dedication and collaboration.

Each graduate completed all program requirements, including substance abuse and/or mental health treatment, payment of fines, securing stable housing, maintaining employment or educational training, and sustaining sobriety. Participants also attended regular court hearings, met frequently with probation officers, participated in weekly group classes, and remained engaged in individualized treatment plans.

Associate Justice Lisa Ginoza delivers remarks during the Mohala Wahine program’s commencement ceremony on July 24, 2026.

Associate Justice Lisa M. Ginoza addressed the graduates, applauding them for their commitment to change.

“I know that you have all been through a lot and we are all here to celebrate you, not only what you have accomplished but the transformation that you have chosen to commit to,” Ginoza said.

“I am reminded that justice can be more than about solving disputes. It can be about healing and it can be about transformation and it can be about moving forward together,” Ginoza said.

Graduate Brandi Noelle Tamasoa told those in attendance that the program and the people who supported her had saved her life.

“You saw something in me that I couldn’t see in myself yet,” Tamasoa said while thanking Judge Morikawa. “You held me accountable, but you also gave me a chance. You didn’t just look at where I have been. You looked at where I could go.”

Mohala Wahine graduate Brandi Noelle Tamasoa smiles as she hugs Judge Trish Morikawa during the commencement ceremony. Probation Officer Nicole Manuma, who helps guide participants through the program, looks on.

Mohala Wahine began as a pilot program on Oʻahu in 2023 to keep justice-involved women out of jail and prison by addressing issues specific to women. Following the program’s early success, the Hawaiʻi State Legislature made Mohala Wahine permanent on Oʻahu in 2025 and established a similar pilot program on Hawaiʻi Island.

With the three newest graduates, 14 women have now completed the Mohala Wahine program, while additional participants continue working toward graduation.