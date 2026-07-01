Juror Compensation Increases to $50 Per Day

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi State Judiciary announces that beginning today, individuals serving as jurors in Hawaiʻi state courts will receive $50 per day for their service, an increase from the previous rate of $30 per day. The increase marks the first adjustment to juror compensation since 1989, when the daily rate increased from $20 to $30.

While juror compensation is not intended to replace lost wages, the increase recognizes the rising cost of living over the past several decades and the time and commitment required of those who answer the call to serve.

“Jury service is one of the highest forms of public service,” Chief Justice Vladimir P. Devens said. “Jurors bring the judgment, experience, and values of our community into the courtrooms, helping ensure that cases are decided fairly and impartially. Increasing juror compensation recognizes the time and sacrifice that jury service involves. We are grateful to the Legislature and Governor Green for recognizing the importance of jury service by supporting and funding this increase in juror compensation.”

The right to a trial by jury, guaranteed by the United States and Hawaiʻi constitutions, is a cornerstone of our justice system. Jurors serve as impartial decision-makers, carefully evaluating the evidence presented in court and applying the law as instructed by the judge.

Increasing juror compensation decreases financial barriers that might otherwise discourage service, helping ensure that jury pools reflect Hawaiʻi’s diverse communities. A jury that reflects a broad cross-section of the community strengthens the fairness and integrity of the judicial process while reinforcing public confidence in the courts.

Throughout the year, citizens across Hawaiʻi set aside work, family responsibilities, and personal commitments to fulfill one of the most important responsibilities of citizenship. Jurors help preserve a constitutional right that has safeguarded justice for generations and uphold the principle that legal disputes are decided by an impartial jury of one’s peers.