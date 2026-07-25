Associate Judge Daniel M. Gluck Honored During Ceremonial Swearing-In

Chief Justice Vladimir P. Devens administers the oath of office to Associate Judge Daniel M. Gluck during the ceremonial swearing-in.

Family, friends, colleagues, and members of Hawaiʻi’s legal community gathered in the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court courtroom at Aliʻiōlani Hale on July 23 for the ceremonial swearing-in of Associate Judge Daniel M. Gluck to the Intermediate Court of Appeals (ICA).

Hawaiʻi Supreme Court Chief Justice Vladimir P. Devens administered the oath of office.

Governor Josh Green, who appointed Gluck to the Intermediate Court of Appeals, addresses family, friends, and members of Hawaiʻi’s legal community during the swearing-in ceremony.

Governor Josh Green, who attended the ceremony, appointed Gluck after the Judicial Selection Commission submitted his name among those recommended for the vacancy. Commission Chair Florence Nakakuni praised Gluck’s legal ability, character, and commitment to impartial justice.

“Those who know Dan know he is brilliant, but what impresses me as much is his humility. He listens carefully. He considers different viewpoints. He answers difficult questions with honesty rather than rhetoric. He is measured, respectful, and deeply committed to applying the law fairly and impartially,” Nakakuni said.

Florence Nakakuni, chair of the Judicial Selection Commission, addresses the audience during the swearing-in ceremony.

Hawaiʻi State Bar Association (HSBA) President Mark K. Murakami also praised Gluck. “I continue to be impressed by the quality and commitment of the candidates who come before the HSBA, including Judge Gluck. His commitment to public service, his commitment to the promotion of ethics, fairness, and inclusion, and assurance of a level playing field for all members of our community will inform the judicial opinions we look forward to reading in the many years to come.”

Hawaiʻi State Bar Association President Mark K. Murakami congratulates Associate Judge Daniel M. Gluck during the swearing-in ceremony.

Prior to his judicial appointment, Judge Gluck served as a Deputy Corporation Counsel with the City & County of Honolulu, Executive Director and General Counsel of the Hawaiʻi State Ethics Commission, Senior Staff Attorney and later Legal Director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Hawaiʻi, and an associate with Alston Hunt Floyd & Ing. He also served as a law clerk to Associate Justice James E. Duffy Jr. (ret.) of the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court and Judge J. Michael Seabright of the U.S. District Court for the District of Hawaiʻi.

Gluck is a graduate of Harvard Law School and was admitted to the Hawaiʻi State Bar in 2003. He has served as an Associate Judge since taking the oath of office on April 16, 2026, and will serve a ten-year term.