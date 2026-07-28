Marketing Administrator April Plummer Earns Certified Public Manager Credential

Queen Anne's County is proud to recognize Marketing Administrator, April Plummer for recently completing the Maryland Certified Public Manager (CPM) Program.

This nationally recognized professional development program is designed to strengthen leadership, management, communication, and strategic decision-making skills for public sector professionals. Through a rigorous curriculum, participants gain practical tools that help improve organizational effectiveness and enhance public service.

April achieved this significant milestone while continuing to serve Queen Anne's County Tourism, welcoming a new baby into her family, and balancing the many responsibilities of both her professional and personal life.

"April's dedication and commitment to professional growth are truly commendable," said Director Heather Tinelli. "Completing the Certified Public Manager Program is a tremendous achievement, and we are proud to have her on our team serving the residents, businesses, and visitors of Queen Anne's County."

The Economic & Tourism Development Office also extends its appreciation to Director Heather Tinelli for her support and encouragement throughout April's professional development journey. Investing in employee growth helps strengthen the County's ability to provide exceptional service to the community.

The Maryland Certified Public Manager Program is administered through the University of Baltimore and provides public sector professionals with advanced leadership and management training to better serve their organizations and communities.

Join us in congratulating April on this well-deserved accomplishment. We look forward to the continued impact of her leadership and expertise.

Learn more about the Maryland Certified Public Manager Program https://marylandcpm.ubalt.edu/ Learn more about the Tourism Division here https://visitqueenannes.com/