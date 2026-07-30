QAC and 4-H Fair Volunteers Strengthen Emergency Preparedness

Queen Anne's County and 4-H Fair Volunteers Strengthen Emergency Preparedness Ahead of Annual Fair

As thousands of visitors prepare to attend the annual Queen Anne's County 4-H Fair, a collaborative effort between the Queen Anne's County Department of Emergency Services and the Queen Anne's County 4-H Fair Board is helping ensure the event remains safe, enjoyable, and everyone is prepared for the unexpected.

Over the past year, fair leadership, volunteers, and the Department of Emergency Services, Special Operations Division, have worked together to enhance emergency planning throughout the fairgrounds. While visitors experience the rides, exhibits, livestock, entertainment, and food, preparation is taking place behind the scenes to help protect everyone attending the fair.

As part of this initiative, the Fair Board established a Volunteer Safety Team that received training in medical emergencies, Stop the Bleed, communications, evacuations, and emergency procedures. These volunteers will be additional eyes and ears throughout the fairgrounds, helping identify concerns early and supporting operations until emergency personnel arrive.

The partnership also resulted in the development of a formal Emergency Operations Plan that strengthens coordination between fair leadership, volunteers, Queen Anne's County Department of Emergency Services, law enforcement, EMS, fire departments, and other public safety partners during emergencies.

Through a grant from the American Trauma Society, the partnership also secured additional safety resources, including publicly accessible Stop the Bleed kits that will remain available at the fairgrounds throughout the year.

One of the newest safety enhancements for this year's fair is the implementation of an emergency notification system. Fair attendees are encouraged to register before or during the event to receive important updates directly on their mobile devices.

Subscribers may receive:

Schedule changes

Weather alerts

Important fair announcements

Emergency notifications and instructions if needed

If severe weather or another unexpected situation occurs, our emergency alerts allow officials to quickly communicate clear, real-time information to attendees, helping everyone make informed decisions and respond safely.

Residents and visitors can sign up by texting QACFAIR26 to 888777 or by registering online at:

https://member.everbridge.net/1332612387832222/event

"Preparedness is not about expecting something to happen, it's about making sure that if something does happen, everyone involved is ready to respond," said Assistant Chief of Special Operations, Lori Morris. "The partnership we've built with the Fair Board and its volunteers demonstrates the dedication our community has to keep this tradition safe for many years to come."

The Queen Anne's County 4-H Fair continues to be one of the county's longest-standing traditions, bringing together families, agricultural exhibitors, volunteers, and community organizations each year. Through continued collaboration and planning, fair organizers and public safety partners are working together to ensure visitors can focus on creating memories while knowing safety remains a top priority.

For more information about emergency notifications during the Queen Anne's County 4-H Fair or to register for emergency alerts, text QACFAIR26 to 888777 or visit the registration link above.