Governor Patrick Morrisey Joins Groundbreaking for Transformational JC Lando Development in Downtown Wheeling ...

WHEELING, W.Va. - Governor Patrick Morrisey joined local officials, business leaders, and community partners today to celebrate the groundbreaking of the JC Lando redevelopment project, a transformational mixed-use development representing nearly $58.7 million in private investment that will create jobs, attract visitors, and bring new energy to downtown Wheeling.

"The JC Lando project is exactly the kind of investment West Virginia is working to attract," said Governor Morrisey. "It's creating jobs, bringing new life to downtown Wheeling, and demonstrating what can happen when private investment, local leadership, and state government work together. This is another sign that West Virginia is winning."

The development will feature a boutique hotel, private residences, restaurants, retail space, conference facilities, and public gathering areas while celebrating Wheeling's history through locally inspired architecture, artwork, and design. The project is led by the Allen and Lando families and Vol for Life LLC with support from the City of Wheeling, Regional Economic Development Partnership (RED), WesBanco, Spillman Thomas & Battle, the Mills Group, Southern Hospitality Group, and other community partners.

The State supported the project through tourism development tax credits and financing from the West Virginia Economic Development Authority.

During construction, the project is expected to support approximately 465 jobs and generate nearly $88 million in economic activity across West Virginia. Once fully operational, the hotel, restaurant, and retail components are projected to support approximately 187 jobs while generating nearly $23 million in annual economic activity.

"For years, people talked about what downtown Wheeling used to be. Today, we're talking about what it can become," Governor Morrisey said. "Projects like this strengthen local communities, attract visitors, and give businesses the confidence to make the next investment. Winning is contagious."

Since taking office, the Morrisey Administration has announced nearly $13 billion in private-sector investments expected to create more than 13,700 projected jobs across West Virginia. The JC Lando redevelopment is another example of that momentum reaching communities across the Mountain State.