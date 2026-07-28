Governor Morrisey Announces 2.6 GW Natural Gas Power Plant in Grant County, Existing Coal Station Remains Operational ...

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Governor Patrick Morrisey today announced a multibillion-dollar energy investment in Grant County that will add 2.6 gigawatts of new natural gas generation for the region, marking another major step toward the Governor's 50 by 50 generation plan.

"West Virginia is demonstrating that we can lead with coal, natural gas, nuclear energy, and other forms of reliable energy that power America's future," said Governor Morrisey. "These investments strengthen our position as America's energy state, create good-paying jobs, and help ensure we can meet the nation's growing demand for reliable, affordable power."

Dominion Energy has proposed building the Mt. Storm Combined Cycle Station in Grant County, subject to receipt of all necessary permits and regulatory approvals. The project is expected to create more than 1,400 construction jobs and 150 permanent jobs once completed. Company officials estimate the project will generate more than $259 million in economic activity for Grant and Tucker counties during construction and nearly $950 million in tax revenue for Grant County over its first 36 years of operation.

In addition to building a new natural gas station, the company plans to continue operating the existing 1.6-gigawatt, coal-fired Mt. Storm Power Station, which remains a vital power generation facility that will continue serving the region's power needs for years to come.

"For generations, Mt. Storm Power Station has been an economic engine for West Virginia and a reliable power source for our entire region," said Ed Baine, Dominion Energy's Executive Vice President of Utility Operations and President of Dominion Energy Virginia. "This proposed power station will further enhance Mt. Storm's positive impact on the economy and grid reliability for decades to come. It will create thousands of new jobs, generate billions in economic investment, and strengthen our region's energy independence. The project demonstrates our continued commitment to West Virginia and supports the state's energy goals."

Governor Morrisey unveiled his 50 by 50 Generation Plan in September 2025, calling for West Virginia to increase the state's electric generating capacity from 16 GW to 50 GW by 2050. In the 10 months since the plan was announced, approximately 7 GW of new generation projects have been announced across the state, putting West Virginia nearly 20 percent of the way toward its long-term generation goal.

"We're nearly 20 percent of the way toward our long-term generation goal in less than a year," said Governor Morrisey. "That kind of progress shows what's possible when you make West Virginia the best place in America to invest in reliable energy."