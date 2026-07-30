Governor Patrick Morrisey Announces Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday to Deliver Relief for West Virginia Families ...

LEWISBURG, W.Va. - Governor Patrick Morrisey highlighted the state’s upcoming annual Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday today in Greenbrier County, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to lowering living costs, returning dollars to taxpayers, and empowering students across the Mountain State.

Watch or download the press conference here.

"As families across West Virginia prepare to send their children back to school, I know this time of year brings both genuine excitement and real financial stress," said Governor Morrisey. "Between new shoes, clothes, backpack essentials, and modern classroom tech, the costs stack up quickly. As your Governor, my mission is to get government out of the way and put more of your hard-earned dollars back in your pocket."

The four-day sales tax holiday begins at midnight, Friday, July 31, and runs through Monday, August 3, 2026. During this window, West Virginians will be exempt from the state’s 6% sales tax on qualifying back-to-school essentials.

During the tax-free weekend, the 6% state sales tax is waived on qualifying purchases including clothing and footwear priced at $125 or less per item, school supplies priced at $50 or less per item, instructional materials priced at $20 or less per item, sports equipment priced at $150 or less per item, and laptops or tablets priced at $500 or less per device. During last year's sales tax holiday, West Virginia taxpayers saved more than $3.5 million. Administration officials expect to surpass that mark this year as families take advantage of the direct savings on critical school gear.

"We are building a West Virginia where our children can build a thriving life right here at home," Governor Morrisey added. "We’re doing more than just saving families a few bucks at the register; we are investing in our children's future, backing our local Main Street businesses, and building a stronger, more resilient West Virginia."

The tax holiday aligns with the Governor’s broader efforts to lower taxes and might make life more affordable for West Virginians. Some recent initiatives include a 5% across-the-board personal income tax cut and $230 million in overall annual tax relief for citizens.