WellBoss Launches the Boss Barrier™ Retrievable Bridge Plug

Boss Barrier by Wellboss

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The WellBoss Company today announced the launch of Boss Barrier ™, its retrievable bridge plug platform, engineered to provide a reliable, high-performance mechanical barrier for well securement and isolation across a broad range of challenging operating conditions.The Boss Barrier™ was designed, developed, and qualified for harsh environmental conditions. The platform combines industry-leading physical properties for operational flexibility, enabling operators to place mechanical barriers where they are needed, while reducing tool complexity and intervention risk. Through innovative engineering, the proprietary slip design and patent pending anti-extrusion system, allows a single device to span a wide range of casing weights. This capability supports greater placement flexibility through wellbore restrictions and helps mitigate concerns related to potential tubular wall loss.The Boss Barrier™ platform has been qualified to API 11D1 and is built to deliver consistent mechanical barrier performance in demanding applications. Enhanced equalization features provide improved debris tolerance in less forgiving environments, supporting safer and more efficient operations during setting, equalization, and retrieval.“Our new retrievable bridge plug platform reflects our commitment to practical innovation, delivering robust barrier solutions that provides customers greater flexibility, fewer configuration changes, and reliable performance in challenging wells,” said Kent Meyer, EVP Eastern Hemisphere at The WellBoss Company.The launch of Boss Barrier™ builds on WellBoss' history of developing plug and completion packer technologies for the global oil and gas industry. Having deployed more than one million plugs since introducing its first frac plug, the company leveraged its engineering and operational experience to develop an alternative solution for customers.To learn more about Boss Barrier™, visit the WellBoss website.About The WellBoss CompanyThe WellBoss Company provides completion, intervention, and barrier solutions for the oil and gas industry. Known for its frac plug technologies and field experience, WellBoss develops tools designed to support operators across demanding well environments.

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