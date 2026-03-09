Star Valley Energy is now DUO® Drill Pipe

Star Valley Energy transitions to DUO® Drill Pipe

Acquisition of DUO® assets and trademark from Complete Tubular Products supports Star Valley Energy’s transition to DUO® Drill Pipe.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Star Valley Energy, an oilfield services drill pipe rental company with operations throughout the USA and Canada, is pleased to announce the acquisition of the DUOtrademark and associated drill pipe assets from Complete Tubular Products of Edmonton, Alberta.The acquisition of the trademark and drill pipe assets, developed under license from Star Valley’s patented dual taper technology, will be immediately accretive to the company’s earnings and will allow Star Valley to continue its focus on providing its best in class connection series while expanding their rental footprint throughout North America.Interim CEO Eric White stated “This acquisition allows the company to be the exclusive home of all new DUOrental products and I am pleased to announce that our operating company names have been changed going forward to “DUODrill Pipe” to reflect our sole focus in promoting this unique technology to the industry.For further information on DUODrill Pipe and the significant cost savings it offers oil and gas operators please see our new website at www.duodrillpipe.com Contact UsClint FrostVP Sales & Marketingclint.frost@duodrillpipe.com

