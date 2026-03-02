Envana and DXC Technology Announce Partnership to Accelerate Enterprise-Scale Emissions Management

Envana and DXC partner to help enterprises modernize data infrastructure and deploy automated, audit-ready emissions management at scale.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Envana today announced a strategic partnership with DXC Technology, a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner, to help organizations overcome data readiness challenges and accelerate adoption of automated, auditable emissions management at scale. The partnership brings together Envana’s emissions intelligence platforms, Envana Catalyst and Envana OGMP 2.0, with DXC’s expertise in enterprise data transformation, integration, and modernization.“Oil and Gas operators are under increasing pressure to deliver accurate, auditable emissions data, yet many remain constrained by fragmented and legacy data environments. By partnering with Envana, DXC is helping bridge that gap. Together, we enable customers to modernize and govern their data foundations while leveraging Envana’s advanced emissions intelligence, moving the industry beyond compliance toward a future where trusted emissions data drives better decisions, greater transparency, and long-term resilience.”Srini Kasthoori, Head of Americas, Sales, Industry & Client Success, DXC TechnologyAs regulatory pressure, investor scrutiny, and verification requirements intensify, many organizations struggle to operationalize emissions management due to fragmented, low-quality, or inaccessible internal data. Through this partnership, DXC will serve as Envana’s primary customer-side data integration and transformation partner, helping clients prepare, govern, and connect operational and measurement data into Envana’s platform through secure, API-based pipelines.The joint model enables Envana to deliver a true end-to-end emissions management solution while allowing customers to modernize internal data environments without replacing existing systems. DXC will lead customer-side initiatives such as data warehouse modernization, operational data normalization, governance framework implementation, and integration of third-party measurement technologies. Envana will provide emissions-specific calculation methodologies, reconciliation workflows, visualization, and intelligence through Catalyst and OGMP 2.0.“This partnership with DXC strengthens Envana’s position as an end-to-end emissions management platform,” said Brian Nelson, Director of Product at Envana. “One of the most consistent pieces of feedback we hear from customers is that their internal data isn’t ready for automated emissions management. Working with DXC allows us to directly address this gap by supporting customer-side data transformation and enabling scalable, automated emissions workflows across assets and regions.”Together, Envana and DXC will help organizations integrate operational, engineering, production, and third-party measurement data, including sensor networks, aerial inspections, and satellite observations, into a governed, audit-ready emissions data foundation. This approach supports regulatory compliance, including OGMP 2.0, while preserving customer control over enterprise data until it is securely transferred to Envana for emissions calculations and reporting.The Envana–DXC partnership marks a significant step forward for companies seeking to move beyond manual, fragmented emissions reporting toward automated, enterprise-scale emissions intelligence, transforming complex carbon data into actionable insight and measurable business value.For more information on Envana’s offerings, visit envana.com DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) is a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner delivering software, services, and solutions to global enterprises and public sector organizations, helping them harness AI to drive outcomes at a time of exponential change with speed. With deep expertise in Managed Infrastructure Services, Application Modernization, and Industry-Specific Software Solutions, DXC modernizes, secures, and operates some of the world’s most complex technology estates. Learn more on dxc.com Contact UsAshley Houk-TempleMedia Relationsashley.houktemple@dxc.comMohammed YusufGTM Managerhello@envana.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.