Ontario Invests in ChargeLab to Develop AI-Powered Local Controller for EV Charging Sites

ChargeLab has developed an edge computing and offline resilience solution for EV charging infrastructure with support from the Ontario Government through OVIN

TORONTO, CANADA, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ChargeLab Inc. (“ChargeLab”), a North American provider of EV charging software and network management solutions, is proud to announce it has been awarded $400,000 in funding through the Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network (OVIN) R&D Partnership Fund, supported by the Ontario Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. The investment will fund the development of a local controller—a hardware and software device installed at EV charging sites—designed to ensure reliable, intelligent charging operations even in the absence of a network connection. The total project value is $1.2 million, including $400,000 from the province and over $800,000 from partners.ChargeLab’s local controller will be installed at commercial and fleet sites operating multiple EV chargers. The device enables offline redundancy—allowing chargers to continue operating and drivers to continue charging even when connectivity to the central network is interrupted. It also performs local load management to balance electrical demand across chargers in real time, and runs AI at the edge to support intelligent session routing, predictive maintenance signals, and optimization without relying on cloud round-trips. Together, these capabilities address some of the most persistent reliability challenges in deployed EV charging infrastructure.“This funding allows us to address one of the most persistent pain points in EV charging: what happens when a site loses its internet connectivity. With support from the OVIN R&D Partnership Fund, we’re able to build edge intelligence directly into our charging infrastructure, so site operators get the reliability they need and drivers can keep charging during connectivity outages. It’s a meaningful step forward for Ontario’s EV ecosystem and for the resilience of charging infrastructure across the province.” – Kelvin Kang, Vice President of Engineering in Research & Development, ChargeLabAbout ChargeLabChargeLab is a Toronto-based EV charging software company providing a hardware-agnostic charging management system (CSMS) and network management platform for site hosts, property managers, fleets, and charging networks across North America. ChargeLab’s open, OCPP-compliant platform enables operators to deploy, manage, and monetize EV charging infrastructure at scale. For more information, visit www.chargelab.co. About the Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network (OVIN)The Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network (OVIN) is an initiative of the Government of Ontario, led by the Ontario Centre of Innovation (OCI), designed to reinforce Ontario’s position as a North American leader in advanced automotive technology and smart mobility solutions such as connected vehicles, autonomous vehicles and electric and low-carbon vehicle technologies.Through resources such as research and development (R&D) support, talent and skills development, technology acceleration, business and technical supports, and demonstration grounds, OVIN provides a competitive advantage to Ontario-made automotive and mobility technology companies. For more information: www.ovinhub.ca.

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