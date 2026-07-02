ChargeLab achieves CTEP certification for its charging station management system, in partnership with Zerova and Espen

CTEP Certificate of Approval 6062-26 validates ChargeLab's software for legal-for-trade EV charging in California, in partnership with Zerova and Espen.

ETOBICOKE, CA, CANADA, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ChargeLab is pleased to announce that its Charging Station Management System (CSMS) has received a California Type Evaluation Program (CTEP) Certificate of Approval (6062-26) from the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA), Division of Measurement Standards. Achieved in partnership with Zerova and Espen, this certification confirms that ChargeLab's software meets California's legal-for-trade requirements for Electric Vehicle Fueling Systems—validating the accuracy, transparency, and integrity of every metered energy transaction processed through the ChargeLab platform.The certificate covers ChargeLab's CSMS when paired with select Zerova and Espen Technology charger models, meaning operators deploying these hardware configurations can rely on a fully validated, end-to-end certified charging solution—from the physical unit on the wall to the software managing sessions, billing, and network connectivity in the cloud. ChargeLab first earned CTEP certification in 2023 alongside ABB E-mobility and Eaton, making this latest certification with Zerova and Espen a continuation of its leadership in compliant, enterprise-grade charging infrastructure.Why this certification mattersCTEP was originally developed to certify accuracy at fuel dispensers, and has since been extended to EV charging—enabling drivers, site hosts, and regulators to trust the precision of electricity dispensing and billing. As EV charging scales across California, accurate metering is increasingly critical to consumer protection and legal compliance.ChargeLab's certification is notable for two reasons. First, it is a software-only CSMS certification—one of the first of its kind in the EV industry. Second, it shifts the certification burden away from hardware manufacturers: rather than each charger brand needing to list every CSMS partner on their own certificate, certified hardware can simply be added to ChargeLab's certificate via an amendment. This makes CTEP compliance faster and more scalable for the entire ecosystem.What this means for site hosts and partnersSite hosts deploying ChargeLab-managed chargers in California can now do so with confidence that their billing meets legal-for-trade standards—a requirement for public charging sites subject to California weights and measures oversight. Partners looking to expand into CTEP-compliant deployments can work with ChargeLab to add their certified hardware to the certificate."ChargeLab was the first CSMS provider to achieve CTEP certification back in 2023. Now, we are among the first to achieve CDFA’s new app-level certification, elevating our CTEP compliance. We're grateful to Zerova and Espen for their partnership in making this happen. This is a meaningful step for our customers deploying in California and for the industry as a whole."— Kim Phelan, VP Product, ChargeLab“Achieving CTEP certification alongside ChargeLab aligns with our commitment to delivering products that meet the evolving demands of the EV charging market. This certification helps ensure the accuracy, transparency, and integrity of transactions processed through our hardware, providing confidence to both site hosts and EV drivers. We are proud to have collaborated throughout this process and look forward to expanding CTEP-compliant deployments together, delivering trusted and reliable charging solutions across the industry.”— James Leung, Project Manager, Zerova"Partnering with ChargeLab on this CTEP certification is a testament to what's possible when hardware and software teams work closely together toward a shared goal. For Espen's customers deploying Espen and Zerova chargers in California, this certification provides the assurance that their charging transactions meet California’s standards—and we're proud to have played a role in bringing that to market."— Ray Zhu, Product Manager, Espen TechnologyAbout EspenEspen Technology is a manufacturer of high-performance EV chargers and energy-efficient LED lighting solutions, headquartered in Santa Fe Springs, California. Espen's EV charging portfolio spans Level 2 and Level 3 solutions designed for multi-family, commercial, fleet, and government applications, combining reliable hardware with intelligent software to make EV charging deployment simple and cost-effective. For more information, visit espenev.com.About ZerovaZerova Technologies is a leading provider of AC Level 2 and DC Level 3 EV charging infrastructure, supporting partners and customers in more than 60 countries worldwide. Through its white-label business model and customized design and integration services, Zerova works closely with partners to deliver charging solutions that align with their brand, operational requirements, and long-term market strategies. For more information, visit www.zerovatech.com About ChargeLabChargeLab is a leading open EV charging software platform, enabling hardware manufacturers, site hosts, and networks to manage EV chargers at scale. ChargeLab's CSMS supports OCPP-compliant chargers from dozens of hardware partners across North America. For more information, visit www.chargelab.co

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