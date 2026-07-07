ChargeLab added to EVCAN's qualified products list, demonstrating industry-leading CSMS capabilities

ChargeLab joins EVCAN's Qualified Products List, giving utilities, fleets, and agencies a pre-validated, hardware-agnostic CSMS for managed charging.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ChargeLab, a leading hardware-agnostic Charge Station Management System (CSMS) operating across the United States and Canada, today announced it has been added to the Electric Vehicle Charging Accessibility Network's (EVCAN) Qualified Products List (QPL). The designation recognizes ChargeLab's platform as a verified, commercially available solution meeting EVCAN's core technical requirements for EV charging software.The EVCAN QPL serves as an impartial, publicly accessible reference for utilities, state and local agencies, fleet operators, and program administrators evaluating CSMS platforms for managed charging programs. Inclusion on the QPL signals that a platform has undergone formal evaluation against EVCAN's technical specification — covering interoperability, reliability, connectivity, energy management, data reporting, and cybersecurity standards.ChargeLab's platform was evaluated against EVCAN's core requirements, which include OCPP compliance, smart energy management capabilities, monitoring and control functions, and data analytics and reporting — capabilities that are foundational to utility EV programs, fleet electrification deployments, and commercial managed charging programs across North America.“EVCAN is a great initiative that brings standardization and simplifies decision-making for our utility partners. We're excited to be included on the EVCAN qualified product list and to participate in their initiatives going forward."— Kim Phelan, VP of Product, ChargeLab"Chargelab's qualification on the EVCAN Qualified Products List reflects the transparency, reliability, and leadership our industry needs as we scale managed charging. Their achievement demonstrates what's possible, and we look forward to advancing a persistent, open and trustworthy EV charging ecosystem together,"— Tina Halfpenny, Executive Director, EVCAN.As utilities and procurement agencies increasingly reference the EVCAN QPL in program requirements, the listing positions ChargeLab as a pre-validated platform for operators seeking to qualify for managed charging incentives and utility rebate programs. The QPL is actively used as a preferred reference for fleet and medium/heavy-duty EV charging programs, commercial managed charging initiatives, and state and local agency procurement. ChargeLab's hardware-agnostic architecture — supporting multiple charger models across Level 2 and DC fast charging — allows operators to deploy, manage, and optimize charging infrastructure without vendor lock-in, a core principle aligned with EVCAN's mission of broad market interoperability. The platform is currently deployed across thousands of charging sites in the US and Canada, serving property managers, fleet operators, utilities, and EV charging service providers. ChargeLab's full QPL listing is available at evcan.org/access-the-qpl.About EVCANThe Electric Vehicle Charging Accessibility Network (EVCAN) is an initiative of Efficiency Forward, Inc., an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. EVCAN helps utilities, state agencies, and other market stakeholders make informed EV charging decisions by maintaining independent, technically grounded Qualified Product Lists (QPLs) that support incentive programs and procurement decisions. Through impartial evaluation, technical guidance, and collaboration with utilities, manufacturers, program implementers, and industry partners, EVCAN promotes transparent, credible qualification processes that reduce market complexity and accelerate the adoption of reliable, interoperable EV charging solutions across North America. For more information, visit evcan.org. About ChargeLabChargeLab is a hardware-agnostic EV charging software company providing Charge Station Management System (CSMS) and network management solutions across the United States and Canada. ChargeLab's platform enables property owners, fleetoperators, and EV charging service providers to deploy and manage Level 2 and DC fast charging infrastructure from a unified cloud-based system. Built on open standards, ChargeLab supports interoperability across a wide range of charger hardware, giving operators flexibility and control over their charging networks. For more information, visit chargelab.co.

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