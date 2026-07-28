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SAVE THE DATE: 2026 Georgia Suicide Prevention Conference

This gathering aims to support survivors of suicide attempts or loss, prevention specialists, clinicians, educators, community members, first responders, and anyone committed to saving lives and reducing suicide in Georgia.

Please note, confirmed registration and full attendance each day is required for CEUs and a certificate of attendance. Attendance is free, travel and meals are the responsibility of the attendee.

Registration open July 2026

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SAVE THE DATE: 2026 Georgia Suicide Prevention Conference

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