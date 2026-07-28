DD Participant Direction New Enrollment Training - August 2026

Each session will be conducted via Webex video conferencing online.

This training prepares "New" PD Representatives (Employers of Record) to begin Participant-Direction by reviewing:

Role and Responsibilities of the PD Representative/Employer of Record

Covered and non-covered services under NOW and COMP

Employer authority and accountability

The "New" PD Representative (Employer of Record) is the person who will:

Hire Participant-Direction staff and/or service vendors

Supervise and manage staff

Approve employee time and vendors service invoices

Ensure waiver rules and followed

Be legally responsible for Participant-Direction services

*If you are not the person who will serve as the "New" PD Representative (Employer of Record), this training is not intended for you. Registrations submitted by individuals outside of the intended audience will not be approved to attend.

Registration is open until deadline or capacity is reached.

Training Dates: