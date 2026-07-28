DD Participant Direction New Enrollment Training - August 2026
Each session will be conducted via Webex video conferencing online.
This training prepares "New" PD Representatives (Employers of Record) to begin Participant-Direction by reviewing:
- Role and Responsibilities of the PD Representative/Employer of Record
- Covered and non-covered services under NOW and COMP
- Employer authority and accountability
The "New" PD Representative (Employer of Record) is the person who will:
- Hire Participant-Direction staff and/or service vendors
- Supervise and manage staff
- Approve employee time and vendors service invoices
- Ensure waiver rules and followed
- Be legally responsible for Participant-Direction services
*If you are not the person who will serve as the "New" PD Representative (Employer of Record), this training is not intended for you. Registrations submitted by individuals outside of the intended audience will not be approved to attend.
Registration is open until deadline or capacity is reached.
Training Dates:
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August 6, 2026
Registration Deadline: July 30
-
August 13, 2026
Registration Deadline: August 6
-
August 31, 2026
Registration Deadline: August 24
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