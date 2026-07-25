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2026 DD Learning Collaborative

This event will feature a multifaceted range of sessions designed to foster a growth mindset and promote best practices within the Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD) service delivery system. Attendees will gain valuable insights into supporting individuals as they pursue and achieve their aspirations.

Participants will have the opportunity to engage with distinguished experts in the field through plenary sessions, interactive workshops, and organizational exhibit tables. Subject-matter specialists will lead tailored sessions designed for all levels of service providers, from managers to paraprofessionals.

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2026 DD Learning Collaborative

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