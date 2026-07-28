Louisiana Shrimp Task Force to Meet August 5

Baton Rouge, Jul 28, 2026

Andrew Blanchard, Chairman

Wednesday, August 5, 2026, 10:00 a.m.

Terrebonne Parish Main Library

151 Library Drive, Houma, LA 70360

AGENDA

I. Pledge of Allegiance

II. Call to Order

III. Roll Call

IV. Approval of May 6, 2026 Meeting Minutes

V. Approval of August 5,2026 Meeting Agenda

VI. Federal Shrimp Permit Report

VII. Financial Report

VIII. New Business

A. To Hear and Consider Shrimp Data Trends and the 2026 Inshore Fall Shrimp Season Recommendations – LDWF

B. To Hear an Update from the Seafood Safety Task Force – LDAF

C. To Hear an Update on the 2020/2021 Hurricane Disaster Grant Funding – LDWF

D. To Discuss the Shrimp Task Force Attendance for the Washington, DC Mardi Gras Louisiana Live Event – STF

E. To Discuss Presenting Shrimp Industry Related Issues Directly to the Governor – STF

F. To Discuss Marketing for the Shrimp Industry Through the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) – STF

G. To Discuss the USDA Shrimp Purchasing Program – STF

H. To Discuss Low Shrimp Prices – STF

IX. Public Comment

X. Set Next Meeting

XI. Adjourn

The meeting will be held in compliance with Louisiana’s Open Meetings Law as defined by Louisiana R.S. 42:11, et seq. The public is invited to attend. To listen in to the meeting via webinar register at: https://wlf-la.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_kgD-U-1OT9-Skdc01AYZkQ

If you would like to call in via phone, you can log onto the webinar by dialing in at 215-861-0674, and using the password- 806520#

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is committed to accommodating all reasonable special requests regarding access to our meetings. Please direct all sign language interpreting services or other accommodation needs to rlebreton@wlf.la.gov at least 72 hours prior to the meeting date.