Recreational Red Snapper Landing Estimates through July 12

Baton Rouge, Jul 27, 2026 - Today, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) released the recreational Red Snapper landings estimate through July 12, 2026. LA Creel, LDWF's near-real-time landings data collection program, indicates that 659,232 pounds, or 74.7% of Louisiana's 2026 annual private recreational allocation of 882,439 pounds, have been landed.

The private recreational Red Snapper season began May 1 in both state and federal waters, running seven days a week with a daily bag limit of four fish per person and a 16-inch total length minimum size limit. The season will remain open until recreational landings approach or reach Louisiana's allocation.

Red Snapper Feedback

Red Snapper anglers, the Gulf Council wants to hear from you! The Fisherman Feedback tool is now open. Make your voice heard.

About LA Creel:

LA Creel can estimate weekly landings with high precision by collecting two key data components. LDWF biologists interview anglers across the coast at randomly selected boat ramps to estimate the average number of fish caught per angler. Additionally, fishing effort data collected through weekly phone calls and email surveys of randomly selected offshore anglers help estimate the number of people who went red snapper fishing during the week. Data from those two LA Creel components are utilized to estimate the overall Red Snapper catch each week.

Resident and Non-Resident Recreational Anglers:

State For-Hire Charter Vessels:

State for-hire charter captains (those who do not have a federal Gulf of America charter/headboat permit for reef fish) are not allowed to fish in waters beyond 9 nautical miles.

Must also possess a ROLP (no fee) to fish for or possess Red Snapper, as well as other offshore and reef fish species.

May only fish for Red Snapper in state-managed waters (within the 9 nautical miles from shore), when the Louisiana recreational Red Snapper season is open.

Federal For-Hire Charter Vessels:

Vessels with federal reef fish for-hire permits will remain under federal regulations and may only fish during the federal season, which will open June 1.

May only fish in federal waters during the federal for-hire season – June 1 through September 16.

If a federal for-hire charter captain also holds a Louisiana charter license, he/she may also fish state waters, but only when the federal for-hire charter season overlaps with the Louisiana season. When the federal for-hire season closes, the federal for-hire captain may not fish state waters.

LDWF encourages anglers to reduce barotrauma while fishing for Red Snapper and other reef fish by using descending devices to return fish to a survivable depth before being released. Please see the LDWF barotrauma website for more information. Federal regulations require that anglers have a descending device or venting tool rigged and ready for use while fishing for reef fish in federal waters.

Visit the 2026 Red Snapper season webpage for detailed landing estimates.