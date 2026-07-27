Agents Cite Three Subjects for Deer Hunting Violations in Vernon and Lafayette Parishes

Baton Rouge, Jul 27, 2026 - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Enforcement Division has cited three individuals for numerous alleged hunting violations in Vernon and Lafayette parishes. On June 30, Agents cited Blake Sims, 30, of Carencro, Alex Bourque, 35, of Lafayette, and Steven Sims, 55, of Carencro, for allowing or using another person’s deer tags and for taking over the daily limit of antlerless deer. Additional violations included taking over antlered deer limits, failing to tag deer, using illegal firearms, hunting doves during a closed season, and harvesting a deer with an infrared sight.

The investigation began after Agents received information about possible illegal deer harvests during the 2025–26 season. Agents determined that Bourque harvested three antlerless deer during a single hunt, with the other two deer being tagged by Blake Sims and Steven Sims. Bourque also harvested four bucks in the 2024–25 season. Blake Sims was found to have harvested two bucks on the same day in the 2025–26 season, exceeded the daily limit of does in 2024–25, and harvested a dove out of season using a .17‑caliber rifle. Steven Sims harvested four bucks in the 2025–26 season, failed to tag one, used a night vision scope on another, and took two does on the same day during the 2024–25 season.

Penalties for the violations range from $250 to $950 in fines and up to 120 days in jail depending on the offense. Civil restitution assessments total up to $4,064 for Blake Sims, $4,874 for Bourque, and $4,874 for Steven Sims.

This case was investigated by Corporal Michael Thacker, Corporal Michael Blanchard, and Senior Agent Nicholas Ortego.