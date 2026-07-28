New Laws Signed by Governor Mills Take Effect Tomorrow

Measures taking effect Wednesday include the supplemental budget and new laws addressing affordability, housing, childcare, education, and public safety

Augusta, MAINE – Dozens of laws signed by Governor Janet Mills will take effect on Wednesday, delivering investments in affordability, housing, education, childcare, public safety, and other priorities that will improve the lives of Maine people.

Laws include the FY 2026-2027 Supplemental Budget, which makes the Governor's landmark Free Community College Program permanent, expands the Property Tax Fairness Credit, increases teacher pay, bans cell phones from K-12 classrooms, invests in hundreds of new affordable homes for rent and purchase, and provides $300 relief checks to 514,000 Maine people.

Others extend Maine's affordable housing tax credit, encourage the development of mobile home parks while holding down lot rents, expand Maine's nation-leading free school meals program, and make the Administration's Child Care Affordability Program permanent.

“At a time when Washington seems unable to get much done, here in Maine we proved that people of good faith can still get together to solve problems,” said Governor Janet Mills. “Working with Democrats, Republicans, and Independents in the Legislature, we enacted laws that will lower costs, make it easier to rent or buy a home, control childcare costs, strengthen education, and above all, create more opportunity for Maine people.”

Laws enacted during the Second Regular Session of the 132nd Maine Legislature include:

LD 2212, the Supplemental Budget : Makes the Governor's Free Community College Program permanent; provides $300 relief checks to more than 500,000 Maine people; expands property tax relief; increases teacher pay; invests $37.5 million to create more than 400 new affordable homes and encourages mobile home park infill; implements a statewide school cell phone ban, invests in school bus safety improvements; establishes a statewide sexual assault kit tracking system; invests in reproductive health care, services for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault; funds Maine's Veterans' Homes; and strengthens property tax benefits for veterans.

: Makes the Governor's Free Community College Program permanent; provides $300 relief checks to more than 500,000 Maine people; expands property tax relief; increases teacher pay; invests $37.5 million to create more than 400 new affordable homes and encourages mobile home park infill; implements a statewide school cell phone ban, invests in school bus safety improvements; establishes a statewide sexual assault kit tracking system; invests in reproductive health care, services for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault; funds Maine's Veterans' Homes; and strengthens property tax benefits for veterans. LD 2231, An Act to Support Owners of Manufactured Housing, Mobile Homes and Tiny Homes: Makes technical reforms to support manufactured housing communities by limiting lot rent increases to once per year and making it easier to develop new homes in mobile home parks, building upon the landmark Opportunity to Purchase Law signed by Governor Mills in 2023. Also creates a new pathway for residents of mobile home parks to access the mortgage market, potentially saving tens of thousands of dollars on their housing costs.

Makes technical reforms to support manufactured housing communities by limiting lot rent increases to once per year and making it easier to develop new homes in mobile home parks, building upon the landmark Opportunity to Purchase Law signed by Governor Mills in 2023. Also creates a new pathway for residents of mobile home parks to access the mortgage market, potentially saving tens of thousands of dollars on their housing costs. LD 2116, An Act to Extend the Affordable Housing Income Tax Credit : Extends Maine's affordable housing income tax credit – established by the Governor in 2020 – for an additional eight years, to stimulate the construction and preservation of affordable housing across the state.

: Extends Maine's affordable housing income tax credit – established by the Governor in 2020 – for an additional eight years, to stimulate the construction and preservation of affordable housing across the state. LD 128, An Act to Amend Site Location of Development Laws: Updates state development laws to allow lots containing up to four dwelling units to be treated as a single lot for certain permitting purposes, supporting the development of more housing.

Updates state development laws to allow lots containing up to four dwelling units to be treated as a single lot for certain permitting purposes, supporting the development of more housing. LD 1728, An Act to Improve Affordability, Stability and Access in the Maine Child Care Affordability Program: Makes permanent landmark childcare affordability measures instituted by the Mills Administration.

Makes permanent landmark childcare affordability measures instituted by the Mills Administration. LD 2059 and LD 2193: Strengthens Maine's indigent legal defense system by addressing funding for attorneys representing criminal defendants and parties in child protective cases, helping the State meet its constitutional obligations; these bills, enacted as emergency measures, are already in effect.

Strengthens Maine's indigent legal defense system by addressing funding for attorneys representing criminal defendants and parties in child protective cases, helping the State meet its constitutional obligations; these bills, enacted as emergency measures, are already in effect. LD 2081, An Act to Support Retired Law Enforcement Canines: Establishes a fund to help cover the veterinary care of retired law enforcement canines, recognizing their service and supporting the handlers who care for them after retirement.

Establishes a fund to help cover the veterinary care of retired law enforcement canines, recognizing their service and supporting the handlers who care for them after retirement. LD 468, An Act to Address Food Insecurity by Helping Maine Residents Access Locally Produced Food: Invests $500,000 to help low-income Maine people purchase locally produced food while supporting Maine farmers through public and private matching funds.

Invests $500,000 to help low-income Maine people purchase locally produced food while supporting Maine farmers through public and private matching funds. LD 2013, An Act to Authorize the Commissioner of Marine Resources to Adopt Emergency Rules to Protect Certain Marine Mammals in Exceptional Circumstances: Gives the Department of Marine Resources authority to respond quickly to extraordinary events, such as large aggregations of endangered North Atlantic right whales, helping protect marine wildlife while supporting sustainable fisheries.

A full list of new laws taking effect on July 29, 2026, can be found here.