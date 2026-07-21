Governor Mills Attends Maine Commercial Fishing Remembrance Day Ceremony in Boothbay Harbor

Boothbay Harbor, MAINE - Today, Governor Janet Mills attended the Maine Commercial Fishing Remembrance Day ceremony in Boothbay Harbor, an annual event to honor commercial fishermen who have lost their lives while making a living on the water. Governor Mills was joined by Commissioner Carl Wilson of the Maine Department of Marine Resources; members of Green and White Hope, an organization working to advance commercial and local fisherman safety, education, and collaborative rescue and recovery efforts; local officials; the Maine Marine Patrol Honor Guard; and families and friends of fishermen who have lost their lives. State leaders who worked on the legislation also joined the ceremony, including Rep. Holly Stover (D-Boothbay), Sen. Cameron Reny (D-Lincoln), Sen. Denise Tepler (D-Sagadahoc), and Rep. Holly Eaton (D-Deer Isle).

The ceremony honored the lives of four Maine fishermen who tragically lost their lives on the water this year:

Thomas West of Steuben; Stephen Johnson of Machias; Marshal Ames of North Haven; and Sgt. Freeman Short of Presque Isle.

“Every commercial fisherman in Maine risks their safety to make a living on the water for themselves and for their families, contributing at the same time to one of our most iconic industries and to our way of life,” said Governor Mills. “It was my honor to sign legislation establishing Maine Commercial Fishing Remembrance Day this March — making Maine one of the first states in the nation to do so — to remember the fishermen we have lost, honor their lives and offer our comfort to their loved ones, and recommit to doing everything we can to keep our fishing community safe from harm.”

“Commercial fishing is one of the most dangerous jobs in the US, but it is also one of the most important,” said Commissioner Carl Wilson of Maine Department of Marine Resources. “Maine fishermen risk their lives every day to feed and support their communities and to provide for their families. Maine Commercial Fishing Remembrance Day not only honors that sacrifice, but it also underscores the need for improved safety for those who continue to work on the water.”

“Maine’s commercial fishing industry has shaped our communities, our economy, and our identity for generations. Maine Commercial Fishing Remembrance Day gives us a chance to honor those we’ve lost, stand with the families and communities who carry their memory, and renew our commitment to helping more fishermen return safely home,” said Liz Michaud of Green and White Hope. “It was important to establish a day that ensures these sacrifices are never forgotten. While public attention often fades after a tragedy, the loss is felt forever by loved ones and fishing communities. We are proud that, based on our research, Maine appears to be the first state in the nation to codify a statewide day in law honoring commercial fishermen. We hope it inspires others to do the same.”

Maine Commercial Fishing Remembrance Day serves as a solemn day of remembrance for those lost, a time to honor their lives and contributions, and an opportunity to extend our deepest condolences to their families, friends, and fellow fishermen. In March, Governor Mills signed LD2069 to permanently proclaim July 21 as Maine Commercial Fishing Remembrance Day across the state. State leaders who worked on the legislation also joined the ceremony, including Rep. Holly Stover (D-Boothbay), Rep. James Thorne (R-Carmel), Rep. Allison Hepler (D-Woolwich), Sen. Cameron Reny (D-Lincoln), Sen. Denise Tepler (D-Sagadahoc), and Rep. Holly Eaton (D-Deer Isle).