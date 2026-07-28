Governor Mills Proclaims August 1-2 as Maine’s Sixth Annual Wild Blueberry Weekend

Dresden, MAINE — Governor Janet Mills today declared August 1-2, 2026, as Maine’s Sixth Annual Wild Blueberry Weekend, and encouraged residents and visitors to celebrate Maine’s state berry at participating farms, restaurants, ice cream shops, breweries, wineries, and distilleries across the state.

The Governor read her proclamation at Fields Fields Blueberries in Dresden, a second-generation organic blueberry farm operated by the Field family, alongside Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry Commissioner Amanda Beal, Wild Blueberry Commission of Maine Executive Director Eric Venturini and Director of Programs Jennifer McGinley Maskala, and Rep. Allison Hepler (D-Woolwich).

“Wild Blueberry Weekend is a celebration of the hardworking farmers, processors, and agriculture workers that keep one of Maine’s top industries running smoothly,” said Governor Mills. “I urge Maine people to get out this weekend and taste some fresh Maine blueberries, which we all know are some of the best in the world!”

“Wild Blueberry Weekend offers people the chance to meet the growers, pick up a rake, and connect with an agricultural tradition that has shaped Maine for generations,” said Commissioner Amanda Beal, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry. “As we celebrate the Year of the Woman Farmer in Maine, it's especially meaningful to recognize the generations of women whose knowledge, resilience, and deep connection to the land have helped this industry thrive.”

During Wild Blueberry Weekend, Maine people and visitors will have the opportunity to tour farms like Fields Fields, rake wild blueberries, meet farmers, enjoy scenic wild blueberry vistas, and purchase fresh wild blueberries and other products like jams, pies, and syrups. Last year alone, Maine farmers harvested 55 million pounds of wild blueberries, and over 10,000 people attended Wild Blueberry Weekend events. Maine produces nearly 100 percent of all wild blueberries in the United States.

“We are honored that Governor Mills continues to recognize the importance of Maine's wild blueberry industry,” said Wild Blueberry Commission of Maine Director of Programs Jennifer McGinley Maskala. “Kicking off Wild Blueberry Weekend with the reading of the Governor's Proclamation and the ceremonial First Rake is something we look forward to each year. Now we look ahead to a Wild Blueberry Weekend filled with community connection and experiences that invite everyone to explore wild blueberry-inspired food, beverages, and events throughout the state.”

“Our greatest joy isn't simply growing wild blueberries, it's opening the door for others to experience the gifts of this remarkable indigenous plant and to fall in love with this land the way we have,” said Ashley Field, Co-owner of Fields Fields Blueberries.

Since 2021, Governor Mills has proclaimed the first weekend in August as “Wild Blueberry Weekend” in celebration of Maine’s state berry and the Maine processors and growers that harvest it. The sixth annual Wild Blueberry Weekend invites the public to visit farms, meet local growers, and taste fresh berries firsthand at 11 different farms in Cumberland, Hancock, Kennebec, Knox, Lincoln, and Washington counties, as well as at the Wild Blueberry Heritage Center in Columbia Falls. In addition, restaurants, ice cream shops, breweries, wineries, and distilleries all across the state will feature limited-time wild blueberry creations in celebration. You can see a full list of participants at www.wildblueberryweekend.com.

Read the text of the Governor’s proclamation declaring August 1 and 2, 2026, as the Sixth Annual Wild Blueberry Weekend here.