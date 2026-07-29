IPA Compliance Boot Camp Offers ABA Certification Credits for 2026 Attendees

The 2026 IPA Compliance Boot Camp now offers ABA certification credits alongside expert-led training on today's evolving payments regulations

Keeping up with compliance has never been more challenging. New laws, new technologies, and changing expectations mean payments professionals need practical guidance they can put to work right away.” — Brian Tate, President and CEO of the Innovative Payments Association

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Innovative Payments Association ( IPA ) today announced that attendees of its 2026 IPA Compliance Boot Camp will have the opportunity to earn continuing education credits through the American Bankers Association's (ABA) Professional Certifications program. The full-day event features expert-led sessions focused on the most pressing compliance and regulatory issues facing the payments industry and will be held Sept. 10 at Discover's headquarters in Riverwoods, Ill."Keeping up with compliance has never been more challenging. New laws, new technologies, and changing expectations mean payments professionals need practical guidance they can put to work right away. That's exactly what the Compliance Boot Camp is designed to deliver," said Brian Tate, President and CEO of the Innovative Payments Association.As the payments industry continues to navigate significant legislative, regulatory, and technological change, the IPA Compliance Boot Camp provides timely education for compliance, legal, and risk professionals. This year's program features leading experts discussing the implementation of the GENIUS Act and payment stablecoins, open banking, earned wage access, artificial intelligence, third-party risk management, bank charter expansion, Regulation E, and ethics in compliance.In addition to the program's educational content, attendees may earn 9.75 Certified Regulatory Compliance Manager (CRCM) credits and 2.5 Certified Enterprise Risk Professional (CERP) credits through ABA Professional Certifications. The event is also eligible for up to seven Continuing Legal Education (CLE) credits in Illinois, Georgia, Florida, New York, Alabama, and Texas.The IPA Compliance Boot Camp is designed for compliance professionals, attorneys, risk managers, executives, and payments professionals seeking practical strategies to navigate today's evolving regulatory landscape while helping their organizations remain competitive and compliant.Registration is now open. To learn more about the 2026 IPA Compliance Boot Camp or to register, visit www.ipa.org Disclaimer: ABA Professional Certifications is dedicated to promoting the highest standards of performance and ethics within the financial services industry. The Compliance Boot Camp has been approved for 9.75 CRCM and 2.5 CERP credits. This statement is not an endorsement of this program or its sponsor. Certification holders must report these credits at aba.csod.com About the Innovative Payments AssociationThe Innovative Payments Association (IPA) is a leading voice of the electronic payments industry, representing organizations that develop, deliver, and support innovative payment technologies. Through advocacy, education, and collaboration, the IPA helps shape the future of payments while promoting a safe, competitive, and innovative marketplace. Learn more at www.ipa.org

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