Russell Vought and David Wasserman to Speak at the 2026 Innovative Payments Conference

Cabinet-level regulator and leading election analyst headline IPA's annual gathering

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Innovative Payments Association ( IPA ) today announced two marquee speakers for its 2026 Innovative Payments Conference (IPC), taking place April 29–May 1, 2026, at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C.Russell Vought, Acting Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and Director of the Office of Management and Budget, will lead a discussion on "The CFPB: Past, Present and Future." As a member of the President's Cabinet and the highest-ranking government official ever to address the IPC, Vought occupies a uniquely influential position at the intersection of the White House, the federal regulatory process, and financial services. His remarks will offer attendees a direct window into the regulatory decisions that will shape payments for years to come."The IPA is excited to welcome Director Vought to this year's Innovative Payments Conference. As the person leading both the CFPB and OMB, there is arguably no one more consequential to the future of payments regulation. This is a rare opportunity for our members to hear directly from him," said IPA President and CEO Brian Tate.The IPA also announced that David Wasserman, Senior Editor and Election Analyst for the Cook Political Report with Amy Walter, will deliver a strictly nonpartisan presentation titled "Road Map to the 2026 & 2028 Elections." Drawing on his extensive interactions with candidates and strategists on both sides of the aisle, Wasserman will preview the key Senate, House, and gubernatorial contests that will define policymaking in Washington, and the regulatory environment for financial services for years to come."David Wasserman is one of the most respected voices in American politics, and his analysis is essential reading for anyone trying to understand where Washington is headed. We are delighted to have him join us," Tate added.The 2026 IPC program also features sessions on artificial intelligence governance, stablecoin regulation and the GENIUS Act, earned wage access policy, cybersecurity threats to payments infrastructure, agentic commerce, and faster payments. The conference also marks the IPA's 20th anniversary, celebrating two decades of industry collaboration and policy engagement.Pre-Conference CLE sessions will be offered on April 29 for attorneys and compliance professionals, covering fintech bank charters and the intersection of AI and crypto in payments. Separate registration is required.The 2026 IPC will be held April 29–May 1, 2026, at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C. Registration is now open at www.ipa.org/ipc About IPAThe Innovative Payments Association (IPA) is the leading voice of the electronic payments sector, including prepaid products, mobile wallets, and person-to-person (P2P) technologies for consumers, businesses, and governments. The IPA supports the responsible growth of the industry through advocacy, education, and public engagement. Learn more at ipa.org or follow us on LinkedIn.

