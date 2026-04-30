Former IPA Chair Alicia Reid Honored with Maher Award at Annual Innovative Payments Conference

Alicia Reid receives the 2026 Maher Award, honoring her leadership, service, and lasting impact on the payments industry through her work with IPA.

Alicia exemplifies what it means to lead in this industry. She has contributed to the growth and evolution of the payments ecosystem, and her influence will continue to be felt for years to come.” — IPA President and CEO Brian Tate

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Former Chair of the Innovative Payments Association ( IPA ) Board of Directors Alicia Reid, Head of Legal and Compliance at Emprise Bank, has received the 2026 Maher Award. The award was presented at the association’s annual Innovative Payments Conference and recognizes leadership, service, and lasting contributions to the payments industry.“Alicia has made a meaningful and lasting impact on the payments ecosystem,” said IPA President and CEO Brian Tate, who presented the award. “Her leadership reflects the integrity, collaboration, and commitment to progress that the Maher Award was created to honor.”Reid has played a critical role in shaping policy discussions and strengthening the IPA’s voice during a period of rapid innovation and regulatory evolution. During her tenure, she helped guide the association’s strategic direction, supporting increased engagement, advocacy efforts, and member collaboration across the payments landscape.“Alicia exemplifies what it means to lead in this industry,” Tate said. “She has contributed to the growth and evolution of the payments ecosystem, and her influence will continue to be felt for years to come.”About the Maher AwardTerrence P. Maher was a partner at the law firm of Baird Holm LLP and served as the IPA’s outside general counsel from 2006 until his passing in 2014. A respected expert in electronic financial services, he was a passionate advocate for the payments industry. The Maher Award, sponsored by Baird Holm, honors professionals who carry forward Maher’s legacy of leadership, service, and industry stewardship.About IPAThe Innovative Payments Association (IPA) is the leading voice of the electronic payments sector, including prepaid products, mobile wallets, and person-to-person (P2P) technologies for consumers, businesses, and governments. The IPA supports the responsible growth of the industry through advocacy, education, and public engagement. Learn more at ipa.org or follow us on LinkedIn.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.