Cadre Technologies and Commenco Announce AML Scepter Pro Certification for Cadence WMS

The Largest Screen in Its Class, Built to Handle Whatever the Warehouse Throws at It

At Cadre, our goal has always been to give our customers the tools they need to run their operations with confidence — and that includes the hardware they put in their teams' hands every day.” — Daryl Grove, President at Cadre Technologies

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cadre Technologies, a leading provider of warehouse management and supply chain visibility solutions, and Commenco, a trusted technology solutions partner, today announced the certification of the AML Scepter Pro rugged handheld mobile computer and barcode scanner for use with the Cadence warehouse management platform. The certification means Cadence customers can deploy the Scepter Pro knowing it has been validated to work seamlessly within their existing workflows from day one.

The Scepter Pro was designed with one thing in mind: the realities of the warehouse floor. Its 5.5" screen — the largest in its category — makes it easy to read task details and scan confirmations at a glance, whether workers are in a dimly lit cooler or a bright loading dock. It's built to hold up, too: sealed against dust and moisture, able to survive drops from six feet onto concrete, and reliable in everything from below-freezing cold storage to sweltering summer docks. Workers can choose a physical keyboard layout that fits their workflow, the scanner reads barcodes up close or from across the aisle, and a swappable battery keeps teams productive through a full shift. Because it's assembled in the United States, customers also benefit from faster access to parts and support — no waiting on overseas supply chains when a device needs service. Backed by AML's long-standing commitment to quality and domestic support, the Scepter Pro is a device built to stay in rotation for years.

"At Cadre, our goal has always been to give our customers the tools they need to run their operations with confidence — and that includes the hardware they put in their teams' hands every day," said Daryl Grove, President at Cadre Technologies. "The AML Scepter Pro stood out for all the right reasons: the largest screen in its category, purpose-built ruggedness, and a U.S.-made build that signals long-term reliability. We're proud to certify it for Cadence and give our customers another outstanding option for the warehouse floor."

For Cadre customers migrating from unsupported Windows-based devices, preparing for the move to Cadence Anywhere, or simply due for a device refresh, the timing couldn't be better. Current Cadence customers interested in deploying the AML Scepter Pro can reach out to their Cadre representative for more information.

About Cadre Technologies

Cadre Technologies delivers best-in-class warehouse management and supply chain visibility solutions that empower logistics professionals to optimize operations and drive business growth. With decades of industry experience, Cadre serves warehouse operators across diverse industries including third-party logistics (3PL), food and beverage, pharmaceutical, manufacturing, and distribution. The company's proven Cadence platform — and its newly released Cadence Anywhere browser-based edition — combine powerful WMS capabilities with a modern user experience to meet the evolving needs of today's warehouse environments. For more information, visit Cadre's website or call 303-217-7030.

About Commenco

Founded in 1951 and headquartered in Kansas City, Commenco is one of the region's most established technology solutions providers. Commenco specializes in designing, deploying, and supporting integrated technology systems — including wireless infrastructure, communications, and mobile hardware — for warehouse and distribution operations. Rather than selling products off a shelf, Commenco acts as a long-term partner, building custom-fit solutions around the way each organization works. For more information, visit Commenco's website.

About AML

AML designs and manufactures mobile computers, barcode scanners, and kiosks for demanding commercial environments. Made in the USA, AML products are built for long-term reliability and backed by responsive domestic support. For more information, visit AML's website.



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