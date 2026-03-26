Cadre Technologies to Exhibit at MODEX 2026, Showcasing Cadence Anywhere

Modern WMS Technology and Live Demos Await at Booth A2329

Warehouse operations don't stop, and neither does innovation. We're excited to bring Cadence Anywhere to MODEX and show the industry what a modern, intelligent WMS looks like in their warehouse.” — Bobby Kaemmer, Vice President of Sales & Supply Chain Services at Cadre

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cadre Technologies, a warehouse management and supply chain visibility solutions provider, will exhibit at MODEX 2026, April 13–16 in Atlanta, Georgia. Attendees can visit Cadre at Booth A2329 to see live demonstrations of Cadence Anywhere, the company's newly released browser-based warehouse management platform.

Cadence Anywhere is a reimagined WMS experience built on the proven foundation of Cadre's established Cadence platform. Designed with security at its core, the platform delivers enterprise-grade single sign-on and multi-factor authentication — meeting the identity and access standards today's operations demand. A modernized, intuitive interface puts user experience front and center, while AI-driven pick optimization analyzes order patterns and inventory locations to reduce travel time and improve labor efficiency — all without disrupting the workflows teams already rely on.

We listened to our customers — and Cadence Anywhere is the result. Having reached general availability in Q1 2026, the platform serves industries including third-party logistics, food and beverage, retail, manufacturing, and distribution.

"Warehouse operations don't stop, and neither does innovation. We're excited to bring Cadence Anywhere to MODEX and show the industry what a modern, intelligent WMS looks like in their warehouse,” said Bobby Kaemmer, Vice President of Sales & Supply Chain Services at Cadre Technologies

MODEX, produced by MHI, is the premier supply chain trade show featuring over 1,000 exhibiting companies and 200+ education sessions. Cadre Technologies invites warehouse and supply chain professionals to connect at Booth A2329 for a personalized demonstration.

About Cadre Technologies

Cadre Technologies delivers best-in-class warehouse management and supply chain visibility solutions that empower logistics professionals to optimize operations and drive business growth. With decades of industry experience, Cadre serves warehouse operators across diverse industries including third-party logistics (3PL), food and beverage, retail, manufacturing, and distribution. The company's proven Cadence platform combines powerful WMS capabilities, AI-driven optimization, and a reimagined user experience to meet the evolving needs of today's warehouse environments. For more information, visit Cadre's website.

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