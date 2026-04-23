Cadre Technologies Recognized Once Again as a 2026 Top 100 Logistics IT Provider by Inbound Logistics

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Flexible, Scalable WMS Solutions Earn Cadre a Spot Among the Industry's Most Impactful Technology Providers

Being recognized year after year by Inbound Logistics is a testament to our team's dedication to our customers and the work we do every day to help them run smarter, more efficient operations.” — Daryl Grove, President of Cadre Technologies

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cadre Technologies, a warehouse management and supply chain visibility solutions provider, has been named to Inbound Logistics' 2026 Top 100 Logistics & Supply Chain Technology Providers list. The recognition marks another consecutive year Cadre has earned a place among the industry's most impactful technology providers.

Inbound Logistics' editorial selection committee reviewed more than 400 submissions this year, evaluating a rapidly expanding field of innovative solutions before selecting only 100 providers delivering the greatest value to the supply chain community. Cadre's inclusion reflects the company's continued commitment to delivering flexible, scalable warehouse management solutions — including its flagship Cadence WMS, Accuplus 3PL WMS, and LogiView supply chain visibility platform — to clients across distribution, manufacturing, and 3PL/4PL logistics.

"Being recognized year after year by Inbound Logistics is a testament to our team's dedication to our customers and the work we do every day to help them run smarter, more efficient operations," said Daryl Grove, President of Cadre Technologies. "We're proud to be counted among the best in the industry."

About Cadre Technologies

Cadre Technologies delivers best-in-class warehouse management and supply chain visibility solutions that empower logistics professionals to optimize operations and drive business growth. With decades of industry experience, Cadre serves warehouse operators across diverse industries including third-party logistics (3PL), food and beverage, retail, manufacturing, and distribution. The company's proven Cadence platform combines powerful WMS capabilities, AI-driven optimization, and a reimagined user experience to meet the evolving needs of today's warehouse environments. For more information, visit Cadre's website.

About Inbound Logistics

Inbound Logistics is the pioneering magazine empowering demand-driven enterprises. Its educational mission is to guide businesses to efficiently manage logistics, reduce and speed inventory, and neutralize transportation cost increases by aligning supply to demand and adjusting enterprise functions to support that paradigm shift. More information about demand-driven logistics practices is available on their website.

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