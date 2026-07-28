Boat Safe And Share The Water This Summer

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds all boaters to share the water and boat safe this summer on the state’s waterways.

Wisconsin’s waters are enjoyed by swimmers, anglers, recreational boaters and paddlers alike during the summer months. Boaters should be aware of others on the water and give space.

"We urge boaters to be mindful of their speed and wake size and how it can impact all others enjoying the water – including other motorboats, paddlers and silent sport enthusiasts," said Lt. John Sinclair, DNR Boating Law Administrator. "A little courtesy goes a long way towards keeping everyone safe out on the water."

Some helpful reminders for boaters navigating busy waterways:

Safety first: Wearing life jackets, avoiding alcohol consumption while operating a boat and being considerate of others using the water are all part of being a responsible boater.

Maintain a safe speed: Reduce speeds in congested areas like channels and near shore. Avoid repetitive passes in the same location.

Watch your wake: Be aware of the size and impact of your wake. Large wakes can cause damage to other vessels and docks, erode shorelines and even swamp or capsize other boats.

Respect no-wake zones: These areas are specifically designated to protect wildlife and reduce shoreline erosion.

Teach your passengers: Ensure all aboard your boat understand wake safety and the rules.

Paddle Safe

Whether in a canoe, kayak or on a paddleboard, make these safety tips part of any outing:

Wear it: All paddlers are required to carry a life jacket onboard. The DNR strongly encourages you to wear it. Make sure it is a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket of the correct size and ensure it is properly fitted.

Plan your trip and share the plan: Let someone know where you’re going and when you expect to return. Store a communication device in a dry bag while on the water.

Make it identifiable: Put your information on the paddle craft so it can be identified by first responders in an emergency.

Stay visible: Wear bright clothing. Use lights – especially at dawn, dusk and during other periods of reduced visibility.

Monitor young, inexperienced paddlers: Be the lookout and help develop their skills as they gain confidence on the water.

Paddle sober: Impairment impacts judgement and reaction times and can greatly increase risk of injury or death.

Watch the weather: Check the forecast, monitor conditions and plan accordingly.

Learn more about boating safety on the DNR’s Boating Safety webpage.