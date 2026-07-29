Eligible Hunters: Sign Up For Fall Gun Deer Hunt For Hunters With Disabilities By Sept. 15

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds eligible disabled hunters hoping to participate in the 2026 gun deer hunt for hunters with disabilities to contact and confirm their hunting location with a hunt sponsor before Sept. 15, 2026.

Sponsors have enrolled nearly 70,000 acres of land across 47 counties for this year's hunt taking place Oct. 3-11, 2026. To participate in the 2026 hunt, hunters should contact sponsors directly. Some properties can accommodate more hunters than others, so hunters are advised to contact potential sponsors as early as possible to determine availability.

Eligible hunters may sign up for one sponsored property per year and must possess a gun deer license.

Hunters or assistants should contact sponsors directly to sign up for a hunt and provide their name, contact information and DNR customer ID number. To be eligible, hunters must possess a valid Class A, C or D disabled permit or qualifying Class B permit.

New for 2026, the hunt will be statewide the same weekend as the Youth Deer Hunt (Oct. 10-11). During these two days, eligible hunters may hunt statewide on public land or a property they have permission for without the need to have the land enrolled in the program. The other seven days of the hunt (Oct. 3-9) will still need to be done on a property that is sponsored and enrolled in the program.

Wisconsin's outdoors are for everyone. The Wisconsin DNR is committed to providing various hunting, fishing and recreational permits and unique opportunities designed to help give people with disabilities the opportunity to partake in Wisconsin's abundant natural resources.

For more information, visit the DNR’s Deer Hunting for Hunters with Disabilities webpage.