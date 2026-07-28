Thousand Hills State Park plans activities throughout August

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JULY 27, 2026 – Thousand Hills State Park in Kirksville has a new beach to entice visitors and several other activities planned throughout the month:

Friday, Aug. 7, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 22, at 10 a.m. – Petroglyph Tour.

Thousand Hills State Park is home to a collection of rock carvings, or petroglyphs, made by ancestors of today’s Native Americans. Explore the petroglyphs with park staff to learn more about this unique piece of history. The tour will take place at the petroglyph shelter, located next to the beach at 20431 State Highway 157 in Kirksville.

Thousand Hills State Park is home to a collection of rock carvings, or petroglyphs, made by ancestors of today’s Native Americans. Explore the petroglyphs with park staff to learn more about this unique piece of history. The tour will take place at the petroglyph shelter, located next to the beach at 20431 State Highway 157 in Kirksville. Friday, Aug. 14, at 6 p.m. – Snake Survival.

Snakes use a variety of techniques to defend themselves. Meet at the amphitheater in Campground 1 (GPS coordinates: 40.19545, -92.64370) to learn more about these defense mechanisms. Participants may get to meet a live reptile.

Snakes use a variety of techniques to defend themselves. Meet at the amphitheater in Campground 1 (GPS coordinates: 40.19545, -92.64370) to learn more about these defense mechanisms. Participants may get to meet a live reptile. Friday, Aug. 21, from 8:30-10:30 p.m. – Dark Sky Program.

Join the park team and representatives from Truman State University at Point Shelter to explore the stars and sky. Telescopes will be set up, but participants are welcome to bring their own, along with chairs, blankets and binoculars. The event will be cancelled if there is inclement weather.

Join the park team and representatives from Truman State University at Point Shelter to explore the stars and sky. Telescopes will be set up, but participants are welcome to bring their own, along with chairs, blankets and binoculars. The event will be cancelled if there is inclement weather. Saturday, Aug. 29, from 1-3 p.m. – Nature Painting Class: Fall Nature.

Led by park team members and volunteers, this class will help participants connect with nature and express their creativity. In this class, participants will learn how to paint a fall nature scene. The program is free and open to the public. Supplies will be provided, but you are welcome to bring your own. Space is limited, and you are encouraged to reserve a spot by calling the park office at 660-665-6995.

The primary source of funding for the state park system is half of the dedicated constitutional tax of one-tenth-of-one-percent Parks, Soils and Water Sales Tax. The tax provides about three-fourths of the division's budget for operation and development of state parks. All additional funding for Missouri's Division of State Parks comes from revenues generated in the state park system and some federal funds.

For detailed information on any of these activities, please visit Missouri State Parks Events For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit Missouri State Parks. The Division of State Parks is part of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.