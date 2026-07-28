Department of Natural Resources awards $50,000 grant to Jacksonville

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JULY 28, 2026 – The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded a $50,000 Clean Water Engineering Report Grant to the village of Jacksonville to evaluate the village’s wastewater treatment and collection system.

Through its Clean Water Engineering Report Grant program, the department offers funding to qualified small communities to help with evaluating public wastewater system improvements. Jacksonville will use its grant to identify wastewater system improvements needed to continue reliable service and to reduce stormwater inflow and infiltration into sewer collection pipes. The facility plan should be complete in December 2027.

“MoDNR provides crucial financing and technical assistance to help communities of all sizes build and update infrastructure that protects public health and the environment,” said Kurt Schaefer, director of the Department of Natural Resources.

Wastewater systems are essential infrastructure that support every community’s health and economic vitality. Through this grant, qualified communities can thoroughly assess their wastewater systems and identify improvements for better efficiency, effectiveness and service. During the assessment, communities can determine what actions are needed to address current needs and plan for future growth and development.

The department is committed to assisting Missouri communities with water and wastewater infrastructure improvement projects. Through its Financial Assistance Center, the department provides funding opportunities for qualified communities with water quality, wastewater and drinking water infrastructure needs. This project will be funded wholly or in part with monies received from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

For more information on wastewater and drinking water funding opportunities, visit State Revolving Fund (SRF).